Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Pizza Hut, Microsoft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Microsoft want you to “find your joy” this holiday season—even if you’re a dog. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “A dog experiences Minecraft, Teams calls, Halo and more in Microsoft’s holiday ad.”) Pizza Hut hypes its Triple Treat Box. And Rocket Mortgage explains how “with just a few taps you can turn your home’s equity into cash.”