Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Pizza Hut, Microsoft and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 09, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Duracell, Nintendo, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Microsoft want you to “find your joy” this holiday season—even if you’re a dog. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “A dog experiences Minecraft, Teams calls, Halo and more in Microsoft’s holiday ad.”) Pizza Hut hypes its Triple Treat Box. And Rocket Mortgage explains how “with just a few taps you can turn your home’s equity into cash.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: Find Your Joy: A Dog's Dream
Microsoft Corporation: Holidays: Find Your Joy: A Dog's Dream
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Microsoft Corporation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 16,555,130 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,625,400 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.05
Attention Index: 51 (49% more interruptions than avg.)
Hassle-Free
Vivint: Hassle-Free
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, NBC
Vivint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 117,930,833 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $978,871 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.92
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rocket Can: Holes
Rocket Mortgage: Rocket Can: Holes
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN2
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,316,683,476 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,303,465 (48% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.77
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
12 Days of Pizza
Pizza Hut: 12 Days of Pizza
Premiered on: College Basketball, Fox Sports 1
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,752,012,907 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,608,281 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.42
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Jingle Deals: BOGO 50% Pre-School Toys
Big Lots: Holidays: Jingle Deals: BOGO 50% Pre-School Toys
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, BRAVO
Big Lots data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 905,731,537 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,933,122 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.00
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

