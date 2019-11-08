Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Nintendo, Starbucks and more

Published on November 08, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 6.

A few highlights: Target hypes its Black Friday Preview Sale, going down this Friday and Saturday. Nintendo shows a couple enjoying a little together time (and getting some low-key exercise) by playing “Ring Fit Adventure” on the Nintendo Switch. And Starbucks promotes its special holiday drinks and festive cups (Jessica Wohl serves up some context in this Ad Age post: “Holiday season fans, rejoice: Colorful cups are back at Starbucks and Dunkin’”).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Adventures of Dot: Look Who’s Home for the Holidays
Starbucks: Adventures of Dot: Look Who’s Home for the Holidays
Premiered on: black-ish, BET
Starbucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 66,546,496 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,276,932 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.51
Attention Index: 32 (68% more interruptions than avg.)
Black Friday Preview Sale: HoliDeals
Target: Black Friday Preview Sale: HoliDeals
Premiered on: Mom, FXX
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,253,018,815 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,472,235 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.78
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Looks Delicious
Dunkin': Looks Delicious
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
Dunkin' data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 498,592,023 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,930,220 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.57
Attention Index: 54 (46% more interruptions than avg.)
Ring Fit Adventure: Active Together
Nintendo: Ring Fit Adventure: Active Together
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Nintendo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 165,536,528 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,427,697 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.25
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Kristen Bell (And a Surprise Guest) Buy From Enterprise Car Sales
Enterprise: Kristen Bell (And a Surprise Guest) Buy From Enterprise Car Sales
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, SundanceTV
Enterprise data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 508,124,956 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,288,386 (37% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.08
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular