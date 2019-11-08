Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Nintendo, Starbucks and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 6.
A few highlights: Target hypes its Black Friday Preview Sale, going down this Friday and Saturday. Nintendo shows a couple enjoying a little together time (and getting some low-key exercise) by playing “Ring Fit Adventure” on the Nintendo Switch. And Starbucks promotes its special holiday drinks and festive cups (Jessica Wohl serves up some context in this Ad Age post: “Holiday season fans, rejoice: Colorful cups are back at Starbucks and Dunkin’”).