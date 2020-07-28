DraftKings becomes PGA Tour's first official betting operator
DraftKings has been named the first official betting operator of the PGA Tour, an expansion of the organizations' multiyear content and marketing relationship.
“We are always looking to expand our audience to get younger and more diverse,” Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour senior VP of media and gaming, said in an email. “We believe sports betting will provide a new way for fans to engage with our content—where betting will drive engagement in our digital platforms and media partner platforms.”
DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports and sports betting provider, will have rights to use PGA trademarks and advertise in PGA media and PGA partner platforms. The partnership also gives DraftKings content and video rights, allowing the betting company to distribute highlights to users who have placed bets, as well as create pregame and postgame betting programming.
DraftKings became the PGA's first official daily fantasy game in July, 2019. Becoming the official betting operator is the “natural evolution” of the partnership as the PGA looks to engage new segments of fans, said Gambuzza.
In terms of betting, golf is DraftKings’ fourth most popular sport, DraftKings Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz said in an email.
“There are so many content possibilities with golf wagering, and I’m especially interested to see where livestreaming and in-game betting take this sport over the next several years,” Kucharz said. “The steady pace of play and constantly rotating camera angles during golf tournaments make the sport ideally suited to wager in real time without feeling rushed or repetitive.”