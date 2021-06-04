Ad Age and Facebook partner on BIPOC mentorship program
If the past couple of years—or frankly, history—have taught us anything, it’s that when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, good intentions only get us so far.
Which is why when the 2020 and 2021 editions of The List (the group of 30-odd marketing, advertising and media leaders assembled by Ad Age in partnership with Facebook) gathered last summer, they decided to home in on the unconscious biases that exist in the industry by working to directly address the diverse talent pipeline crisis.
To that end, after collaborating with Management Leadership for Tomorrow and the Asian American Advertising Federation to select mentee candidates of diverse backgrounds with three to five years' experience, The List has officially launched its pilot mentorship program, Generation Next. The program kicked off in May with an orientation meeting, during which mentors from companies including Frito-Lay, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Procter & Gamble and Wunderman Thompson introduced themselves to their mentees, an equally impressive and diverse group of young professionals, representing companies including NBC, Disney, Amazon, YouTube and Salesforce.
Over the next several months, mentees will have access to educational content curated specially by The List, covering topics including developing a strong mission, creating healthy workplace cultures, determining value in business and the importance of networking.
In addition to the curriculum, the mentorship program includes VIP networking opportunities, live events and webinars, and other unique offerings, all aimed at providing the support, insights and opportunities that these young professionals need to take that critical next step in their careers.
“It’s about allowing mentees to feel confident,” said List member, mentor and GUT Chief Client Officer Carmen Rodriguez, during the latest installment of the Generation Next live event series jointly produced by The List and Facebook Elevate. “The confidence that [my mentor] gave me allowed me to feel empowered to make my own decisions. Having that encouragement from someone you trust is very valuable.”
List member and mentor Connie Chan Wang, senior director, global brand marketing, at LinkedIn, expressed a similar inspiration for participating in this program as a mentor. “As an Asian American woman entering into a predominately white corporate America, I needed someone to help me adapt to this culture as an individual and professional,” Wang said.
Mentees will meet monthly with their mentors throughout the course of the program for one-on-one coaching.
"Sometimes the advice you get in those pivotal moments can change the trajectory of your career,” said List member and Verb Co-Founder Shannon Jones. “Reach out to build a relationship. The space to connect is always there.”
The program will then culminate in a group project, in which mentees will work together to develop a holistic marketing campaign that seeks to drive inclusion in the workforce by encouraging people to get involved in mentorship, whether by becoming a mentor or a mentee. Teams will then present to The List in August, and one team will be selected to share their experience at Advertising Week New York in October.
In the coming weeks, check the group's vertical on AdAge.com and website AdAgeTheList.com, and follow The List on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, for more news about progress of The List's mentorship program. Email [email protected] for more information.