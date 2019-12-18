Coke enters the subscription biz: Marketer’s Brief
Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors.
Coca-Cola Co. is getting into the subscription business. The drinks giant has started a new program called Coca-Cola Insiders Club in which subscribers can sign up to get monthly shipments of new beverages coming to market. The company is planning to debut more than 20 new drinks in 2020, from Aha flavored sparkling water to Coke Energy. But subscribers will get just a small taste: Consumers who pay $10 a month for six months (or $50 prepaid) get sent three bottles or cans. But there is apparently decent demand. The company states that its initial allotment of 1,000 memberships sold out in three hours and a spokeswoman says there are more than 30,000 people on a waiting list.
The company, on its corporate blog, states that the club was “inspired by the growth of the ecommerce subscription market, which has more than doubled annually over the last five years based on the popularity of meal kits and curated collections of everything from razors to pet supplies to makeup.”
Impossible travel
Burger King is trying to make holiday travel a bit less painful. From today through Dec. 30, anyone on a delayed flight who has (or downloads) the BK app and shares the flight delay info in the app will get a coupon for a free Impossible Whopper upon landing. The “Delay Your Way” campaign, from MullenLowe, is the fast feeder’s latest attempt to get more app users, while simultaneously promoting its plant-based burger. Here’s what we want to know: What is BK doing with all that delayed travel data?
Baby back makeover
Chili’s has announced the winner of a contest giving one fan a “Chilified” room in their home. The Arnetts of Lexington, Kentucky, got a $30,000 home makeover after submitting a video showing how life had changed for the couple since their infant was born. While the updates by interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn don’t exactly make the home look like a restaurant, the red door with a chili-shaped door knocker and the neon Chili’s sign in the dining room are hard to miss, and a Chili’s-inspired mobile now hangs over the infant's crib. Flynn also updated the kitchen and living room.
Recycled fashion in vogue
Fashion brand Rebecca Taylor is joining the growing sustainability movement. The New York-based label introduced Rebecca Taylor ReCollect this week—the program lets consumers trade in their used clothing from the brand for a store credit; the items will then be recycled and resold or donated to Helpsy, a textile-collection company. The brand is the latest to invest in such an initiative as consumers continue to care more about where their clothing is made and where it goes. Other clothiers like Eileen Fisher have long championed such recycling. This week, H&M, the fast-fashion retailer not at all known for sustainability, announced an effort to show shoppers exactly where and how its clothing is made.
Wellness sells
Would you buy this?
Taco Bell Canada’s wrapping paper might not be edible, but it is scented. Unfortunately, the “Crunchwrapping paper,” which includes images of ground beef, nacho cheese and sour cream—and smells like the real thing—sold out within days.
Number of the week
21.8 million: The average minute audience for the 2019 League of Legends World Championship. The esports event, held Nov. 10 in Paris, was broadcast in 16 languages across more than 20 platforms.
Comings and goings
Varo Money Inc., a mobile banking brand, has hired Halle Hutchison as chief brand officer. She most recently worked as VP of marketing at dog care company Rover.
Hershey Co. announced a number of executive changes today, including the retirement of Senior VP and Chief Growth Officer Mary Beth West. West joined Hershey in 2017 after serving as chief customer and marketing officer at J.C. Penney, and previously spent more than 20 years at Mondelēz and its predecessor Kraft Foods. She is being succeeded by Kristen Riggs, currently Hershey’s VP of innovation and strategic growth platforms.
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Jessica Wohl, Adrianne Pasquarelli