Holiday marketing trends—more promotions, direct mail and upbeat ads

In recent years, holiday-focused marketing has crept up earlier and earlier in the calendar, further diluting the post-Thanksgiving shopping period that Black Friday had formerly ushered in. This year, that period is as compressed as it gets, at 26 days, due to the late Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, which has also incited marketers to begin their advertising early. Many retailers started courting value-seeking holiday shoppers in early October, well before Halloween.

As stores look to a 2025 that could include price increases should President-elect Donald Trump follow through with tariff proposals he promised on the campaign trail, they’re pulling out all the stops now through December. They are all racing to get a piece of a bigger holiday retail pie—the National Retail Federation predicts spending will jump by 2.5% to 3.5% during November and December, compared with the same time period in 2023.

