Repeating ads wastes billions and annoys viewers, study confirms

It's a 'lose-lose' situation
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on February 03, 2022.
Burger King begins agency review for U.S. creative and media
20220202_iStock-1088163656_3x2.jpg
Credit: iStock

Airing ads multiple times to reach desired audiences may be costing brands billions of dollars, and largely ineffective, new data from first-party connected TV measurement firm Samba TV revealed.

The company found that 97% of all linear TV ad impressions delivered in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached the same 55% of audiences—a high-frequency subset that was shown to be less diverse, older and lower-income than the national average. The data is based on automatic content recognition (ACR) data from more than 46 million smart TVs worldwide. (ACR is a technology built into smart TVs that allows companies like Samba to know what’s on the screen at any given time.)

“If you are a heavy TV viewer, watching the same ad over and over and over again is a painful experience. That pain leads to an overall poor feeling about both the content and channel being watched as well as a negative impression for the brand being advertised,” Cole Strain, Samba TV’s head of measurement, said of the “lose-lose” situation.

On top of that revelation, Samba also found that roughly two-thirds of all ad impressions delivered in the same period across linear reached just 1 in 5 viewers. That is a signal advertisers may have a long road to achieving their ideal targeting goals—and fine-tuning frequency—as consumers routinely appear to be served the same ad dozens of times per quarter.

No advertiser wants to bombard consumers with their messaging, let alone with the exact same creative over and over again. Samba found that, in some instances, that’s exactly what is happening.

For example, in an average week between Thanksgiving and Christmas this past year, households exposed to linear TV ads from retail giant Walmart saw an average of 42 of them. This summer, Samba also found that one U.S. fast food brand delivered the same ad to the same linear viewers an average of 85 times from July to September 2021.

The cause of this issue, according to Samba, is the TV industry’s reliance on legacy models to calculate gross rating points, or GRPs. But the wider adoption of a “transparent model based off of reach and frequency would be a solid and fairly easy first step to take for the industry to address the current duplication and waste in TV advertising,” Strain said.

He breaks it down like this: A campaign that reaches 10 people two times in a week would return a GRP report of 20 points, which seems to be a best-case scenario for many marketers. But in reality, if that same campaign just reached one person 20 times, old-school models would likewise show 20 gross rating points.

“This is why it has become table stakes to move beyond the current outdated approach and move to independently reported reach and frequency metrics that transparently tell the whole story,” he said.

The general decline of linear audience sizes notwithstanding, many streamers and broadcast networks alike have been moving to remedy such measurement issues recently. This has especially taken place over the past year, after repeated errors by Nielsen, long considered the measurement business’s top dog, spurred the video industry at large to fast-track commitments to alternative currencies and holistic reach models.

Analysis by measurement company TVSquared in December found that Tubi, Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streaming platform, delivers a uniquely different audience—including many consumers that brands may have missed—than linear TV and other AVOD services.

That study, which marked the official recognition of TVSquared as a certified measurement partner of Tubi, found that between 84% and 95% of Tubi-watching households were incremental to linear broadcast and cable TV buys for entertainment, automotive and consumer packaged goods brands.

In fact, TVSquared’s data for one sports beverage brand found that as much as 95% of its Tubi audience hadn’t been reached with linear TV advertising.

Even Nielsen, pointed to by many smaller rivals as the age-and-gender demo dinosaur that advertisers should shift away from, has made strides in measuring individual ads on linear TV—a capability marketers have been asking for for at least 15 years.

Mostly considered a stepping stone to its cross-platform Nielsen One offering, which may be ready in 2024, ​​the company’s new Individual Commercial Metrics are expected to launch in the first half of this year, marking a significant expansion that builds on its current C3 measurement standard. C3 is widely used today as a currency for TV deals and is based on average ratings for all commercials in any given program, rather than on the individual ads.

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

