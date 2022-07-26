How BMW used AI to turn a car design feature into a CRM campaign

BMW is putting a vehicle design intricacy at the center of a marketing campaign powered by artificial intelligence. The effort spotlights the Hofmeister Kink, which is what the luxury German automaker calls the angular shape of side back windows that has been a design feature on nearly every BMW model since 1962.

BMW and its CRM agency of record, Interpublic-owned Performance Art, used AI to identify more than 56,000 roads in the U.S. that share the same kink shape as the Hofmeister Kink. BMW enthusiasts can use a special website, Hofmeisterkink.com, to discover roads that match the kink shape from their vehicles, or use a digital library to find roads matching the kink in hundreds of other BMW models, old and new. The campaign is designed to allow users to log the kinks they’ve driven and share their stats on social media.

In doing so, BMW is attempting to highlight what until now has been a design feature best known by BMW insiders and other car nerds; it lacks the awareness of other BMW design features, such as the kidney-shaped grille.