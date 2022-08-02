Cash App hopes connected TV broadens its reach, starting with an ad starring Serena Williams

Cash App is using connected TV for the first time, aiming to reach a broader consumer base and framing the payment service brand as offering a range of financial services.

The “That’s Money” campaign, made with agency R/GA, comes as the brand seeks to craft its image as “a one-stop shop for all your financial needs” from bitcoin investments to P2P payments, said Catherine Ferdon, Cash App’s head of marketing and brand. The national campaign marks the Block Inc.-owned brand’s first time running its ads on the streaming platforms Hulu, Tubi and ESPN+.

Its new 15-second spot stars tennis player Serena Williams, who comes home from a night out and uses Cash App to pay her babysitter. The ad aims to show how the app allows people to “move assets effortlessly between people, places and experiences,” said Ferdon.