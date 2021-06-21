Marketing News & Strategy

Coca-Cola plans to nearly double its ad spend on minority-owned media

Atlanta-based beverage giant set a three-year target to ramp up its diverse media budget
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on June 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
See inside 'Rick and Morty' Wendy's pop-up installation
Credit: Bloomberg

Coca-Cola North America announced it will nearly double its media spend with minority-owned companies over the next three years, pledging that no less than 8% of its yearly ad budget will be directed to Black-, Hispanic- and Asian American-owned platforms and their partners by 2024.

The storied company already increased its minority-owned media spend this year more than five-fold compared to 2020.

Coke is also working to foster new relationships with partners like Ebony/Jet, Revolt and My Cultura, the company confirmed, in addition to long-standing multicultural media partners such as Essence and Univision.

“Following a thorough analysis of our marketing spend, we recognized we could do more to support an equitable media landscape by creating growth opportunities for minority-owned and led outlets,” says Melanie Boulden, chief marketing officer of Coca-Cola North America.

In addition to that growing investment, Coke is hoping to further its goals of racial equity by enlisting its global procurement division to launch a pilot certification assistance program in conjunction with the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council that will help accelerate the growth of Black, Hispanic and AAPI media partners.

More Ad Age News
LeBron James parts ways with Coca-Cola, poised to back PepsiCo brands
E.J. Schultz
Coca-Cola Energy axed in the U.S. after sluggish sales
Ethan Jakob Craft
Marketers evaluate shifting media spend to BIPOC outlets in the upfronts
Jeanine Poggi
Coca-Cola's new global design chief on plans for the future and his favorite designs of Coke's past
Ann-Christine Diaz

Fernando Hernandez, VP of supplier diversity at Coca-Cola, acknowledges the obstacles that “some smaller companies have in competing for business opportunities with large multinational companies” like Coke.

Last year, Coke's public commitment to diverse suppliers and businesses equaled a full-year spend of $800 million across the company’s whole supply chain, with future spending set to focus on new and existing partnerships alike in sectors ranging from warehousing and transportation to marketing and IT.

Coca-Cola also announced plans in 2020 to increase spending with Black-owned supply enterprises by at least $500 million over the next five years. 

In-house, the company is taking steps of its own to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, including commiting to having the racial and ethnic makeup of its workforce mirror the U.S. population at large by 2030.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See inside 'Rick and Morty' Wendy's pop-up installation

See inside 'Rick and Morty' Wendy's pop-up installation
‘Thighstop’ is Wingstop’s virtual restaurant response to chicken wing shortage

‘Thighstop’ is Wingstop’s virtual restaurant response to chicken wing shortage
Amazon, Apple and Google are most valuable global brands, report reveals

Amazon, Apple and Google are most valuable global brands, report reveals
The Week Ahead: Amazon Prime Day and Cannes Lions Live

The Week Ahead: Amazon Prime Day and Cannes Lions Live
What it's like to attend an in-person industry conference again (mask optional)

What it's like to attend an in-person industry conference again (mask optional)
Insurance, beer gear and Father’s Day fallout: Trending 

Insurance, beer gear and Father’s Day fallout: Trending 
Behind Victoria’s Secret’s bid to overhaul its image

Behind Victoria’s Secret’s bid to overhaul its image

Cookieless tech test gives Procter & Gamble hope—and TV networks worries

Cookieless tech test gives Procter & Gamble hope—and TV networks worries