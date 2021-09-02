Marketing News & Strategy

Colleges turn to influencer agencies or become one to navigate NIL laws

Schools are eager to show they are helping student athletes get NIL deals to boost their brand and recruiting efforts
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on September 02, 2021.
Credit: Paolo Banchero via Instagram

Brands appear eager to strike deals with collegiate athletes to serve as brand spokespeople in the wake of new name, image and likeness laws, with Beats by Dre, Degree and Taco John's all announcing such agreements this week. But while NIL laws spell potentially big money for student athletes, colleges and universities are caught in the crossfire. 

The reputation of their school brand as well as future revenue opportunities through NIL is on the line depending on how they work with student athletes moving forward. Experts say colleges and universities that provide the most NIL opportunity for their athletes in this regard will benefit when it comes to future recruiting cycles.

While some institutions of higher education are developing their own internal ways to help their student athletes succeed with brands, others are turning to influencer agencies or firms that focus on licensing opportunities, to help them sort out the unprecedented, chaotic ecosystem. Colleges and universities have been one of the ways brands are finding student athletes to work with. 

Whether by introducing licensing deals or by partnering with influencer agencies, schools are eager to show that they are helping their student athletes get NIL deals, even if it doesn't help their bottom line right away. It all comes down to recruiting prospects and securing the future of their brands.

“Even cautious and risk-averse schools in states with a restrictive NIL law may nevertheless feel compelled to do as much as they can to facilitate NIL opportunities for their athletes, within the bounds of NCAA rules and state law. That’s because prospective recruits may consider NIL monetization, and how much support a school provides for it, when determining where they want to enroll,” says Matt Baker, a New Jersey attorney at law firm Genova Burns.

New business

To that end, influencer agencies are building out their capabilities to cater to the new demands. Today, influencer marketing firm Viral Nation, which works with brands like Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light, Aston Martin, Crayola, Match.com, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Tencent and Baidu, is launching its own sports division, VN Sports, to work directly with schools and student athletes to pair them with brands and sponsorship opportunities. It is also working with A2A Campus Recruitment, a recruiting agency started by college athletes, to scale recruiting. The agency has hired Mike Lecce, who has managed professional athletes like David Ortiz, Alex Bregman and Jose Bautista, to lead recruiting and brand partnerships.

"Colleges don't have the infrastructure or expertise to develop the monetization of athletes at scale,” says Joe Gagliese, CEO and co-founder of Viral Nation. “They seek expertise from companies like Viral Nation that have facilitated global campaigns for large brands with suitable legal structures to safeguard student-athletes. It's not that colleges don't want their athletes to monetize their influence; colleges simply want it done the right way.” Gagliese says colleges are not receiving any financial cuts at this stage. 

The agency hired top lawyers from the NCAA to develop legal compliance months ahead of the official ruling, Gagliese says. As of September, the agency has already secured partnerships for meal replacement brand Soylent with Clemson University football player Braden Galloway, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball player Jordan McCabe, as well as a deal between dating app Upward and Belmont University soccer player Keely Amelia Cartrett.

While schools can provide education around the NIL laws, under the new NIL policy they cannot broker deals themselves. Syracuse University in New York is partnering with influencer agency INFLCR, which initially supplied athletes with photos and videos to post on social media, but has now transitioned to working around NIL. One of the school's star basketball players, Buddy Boeheim, now appears on the boxes of Three Wishes cereal.

Credit:
Three Wishes

Houston Baptist University in Houston, Texas, meanwhile, is working with Nocap Sports, an athlete management startup that has sprung up to help its student athletics take advantage of the new laws. “We send athletes to them to make sure they’re getting the best deal,” says Russ Reneau, assistant athletic director at HBU Athletics, who also advises students on getting their own legal representation. “Our general council on campus is available, but if he gets 350 athletes asking him a question, it’s going to take up a lot of his time,” he says.

Not every school is equal

The new NCAA interim NIL policy, which went into effect on July 1, 2021, allows college athletes to use their name, image and likeness to seek brand partnerships and endorsement deals, which was only previously available to athletes at the professional level. But the new laws are patchy, and there’s a lack of uniformity, prompting many schools to partner with outside agencies to make sure they aren’t stepping outside of bounds, or to discover any loopholes where they could benefit from the new laws.

Jason A. Setchen, an attorney in Florida who represents several professional athletes and has been speaking to colleges and athletes around the new NIL laws, explains that what the NIL laws did was effectively deferred the rights to conferences and universities to make their own rules and regulations around the use of student athletes’ name, image and likeness, but they first have to follow state laws on NIL. This complicates issues since there are only a handful of U.S. states that have active laws in place, and many are in the process of introducing new laws, making it difficult to keep track, he says. In Florida, for example, which introduced a new law on July 1, student athletes can only be paid market value for their services, and the agents they work with have to be registered sports agents in the state of Florida. 

“States have certain restrictions and limitations and other states don’t even have laws on the books about NIL, so it’s purely being driven by the conferences and universities,” says Setchen. “It’s a very complex landscape right now, and until it gets some clarity, it’s going to be filled with landmines.”

Colleges and universities, he says, are all trying to find ways they can make the new NIL laws work for them. “It’s a climactic change in the way schools earn money off of merchandising and other things they’ve done historically to earn money,” says Setchen. “They have to address the name, image and likeness problem and they have to share in the revenues or they have to make student athletes part of the process, which they did not have to previously. It’s a learning curve.”

The question of whether schools can arrange or facilitate NIL opportunities for their athletes, such as through licensing deals, isn’t expressly addressed in the new interim policy, and might not be addressed by state NIL laws, says Baker. The Fair Play Act prohibits schools from compensating their athletes directly and from “caus[ing] compensation to be directed to” athletes.

“This language, which may also be in other states’ NIL laws, would seem to mean that there is a limit as to how involved schools can be in facilitating NIL deals for their athletes,” says Baker. “On the other hand, locating exactly where that limit is will be difficult, since these laws and this marketplace are so new.”

One opportunity schools are leaning towards, says Baker, is to work in collaboration with student athletes through licensing programs. For example, the use of jerseys are no longer permissible in a school’s marketing efforts because there is a name, image and likeness issue. But a school can still market those jerseys if it splits the profits with the students involved. This way, the schools can say they aren’t involved in securing deals themselves and are simply approving the use of their trademarks. Both the school and the athletes can benefit financially from these new arrangements. There are a number of schools that are already doing so. In August, for instance, the University of Texas partnered with The Brandr Group to launch a licensing program for its student athletes, allowing them to profit off opportunities using their name, image and likeness along with UT’s official trademarks and logos.

"Now fans can purchase Texas Longhorns items like jerseys and t-shirts and support their favorite players, which we have never been able to do before, and the student athletes are able to profit from those sales through their agreement with Brandr,” Chris Del Conte, VP and athletics director at UT said in a statement.

Recruiting the next crop of athlete influencers

In many ways, colleges and universities are now acting as influencer agencies themselves, whether they are working with outside parties or not to make sure their athletes can benefit from NIL, all while keeping future recruitment in mind. They’re pairing student athletes with brands that reach out, providing content for students to use to build their social presence and educating them on brand strategy and the new NIL laws, pretty much everything outside of actually brokering deals.

Duke University in North Carolina, a school able to decide for itself on how to handle NIL, is better equipped than most to take on the challenge. David Bradley, creative director at Duke’s men basketball program, leads an internal social media hub made up of videographers, photographers and graphic designers, that has grown from simply telling the story of Duke players to creating content for them to use and educating them on the new sponsorship landscape they have to navigate. The first week students arrive on campus, Bradley’s team sits down with the athletes and gives them a deep dive on how to develop their own brands and a strategy around potentially securing NIL deals. Both Duke and HBU have partnered with Air, a technology platform that allows them to quickly upload photos and videos their players can then use to populate their social feeds to attract future brands.

“They’re not coming to me to say get me a car. They’re coming to me to say how can I build my brand so someone will give me a car or a deal. That’s where I see our role,” says Bradley. “[Students’] brands are their calling cards for a lot, even if they can’t flex on NIL as college kids, they could in the NBA. We all want to get jobs and set ourselves up as our own brands. That was true before this. Now you throw the fuel on the fire, it’s more important than ever.”

If a brand approaches the department asking for possible students to work with, Bradley says it’s legal for him to put them in touch with the students’ parents. Licensing deals might come in the future, and already Duke Men’s Basketball athletes are signing with talent agencies and securing brand deals. Paolo Banchero, a future 2022 NBA draft pick, has signed with Creative Artists Agency and has several deals that aren’t public yet, Bradley says.

The fact that Duke Men’s Basketball has one of the highest social followings among college programs, with more than six million followers across platforms, also holds large sway in the NIL era. “A kid can come here and get their stories seen,” Bradley says. “The results will take care of themselves.”

