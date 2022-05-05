Coors Light erects ‘Chillboards’ to deflect heat off buildings

The campaign—which plays off the brand's "Made to Chill" tagline—is centered around reminding people about the environmentally-friendly “small things they can do to help everyone,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Coors’ global VP. Unlike with classic billboards by the roadside, people can’t see the painted chillboards. Instead, the brand is relying on word of mouth about the billboards and their cooling effect to raise awareness about a “surprising, fun way” people can help the environment.

The white paint is meant to reflect heat and help lower temperatures inside the buildings. One of the roofs tested had its temperature lowered by 50 degrees, according to the brand. From a bird’s eye view, the big bubble writing includes phrases such as “Chillboards help cut AC costs,” with the brand’s name in the lower right corner. The chillboards, which first went up April 16, will stay on the roofs until May 6, at which point the roofs will be painted completely white.

Coors is encouraging more white rooftops by giving away 5,000 gallons of reflective paint. It collaborated with Set Free Richardson, a creative director, and street artist Andulaz the Artist to make the chillboards.

The move comes after the brand invested almost $85 million to switch out the plastic rings in its six-packs for recyclable cardboard sleeves. According to Pascoa, the move to recyclable packaging is what made the brand feel “comfortable” to then start a conversation about what consumers can do.

“It’s not fair to try and have that conversation” if the brand hasn’t addressed its own detrimental effect on the environment, which Coors identified as its plastic packaging, said Pascoa.