How Dior used K-Pop star Jisoo and WhatsApp to plug a new lipstick

French luxury brand Dior Beauty is trying to win new fans with help from K-pop star Jisoo and a campaign using Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram that promises exclusive content.

The effort, which debuted May 4, began when Dior Beauty posted a link to an Instagram story sending followers to a WhatsApp group. Once in the WhatsApp group, people were redirected to a website where they could sign up to communicate with a Jisoo chatbot. Users could then choose the type of content they would like to view, including themed videos or behind-the-scenes clips of Jisoo working as a brand ambassador for Dior. Jisoo, a global superstar who is part of the K-pop group Blackpink, signed with Dior in March. Jisoo's posts about the brand on social media have been viewed millions of times.

While chatting on WhatsApp, customers were also sent links for the new Dior Addict shine lipstick and content surrounding the product.

On launch day, the Jisoo group chat reached full capacity, despite having only been posted once on Dior Beauty’s Instagram story, according to Dior, which noted that the campaign drew in a few hundred thousand users. On average a user interacted with the chatbot 18 times a day. The experience has since closed after reaching its maximum capacity.

