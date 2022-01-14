Marketing News & Strategy

HP continues environmental efforts with tree-growing campaign

The brand seeks to counteract the environmentally negative image of printing, one of its cornerstones, with a campaign from Wieden+Kennedy
By Jade Yan. Published on January 14, 2022.
20220114_HP-PrintingTrees_3x2.png
Credit: HP

As pressure rises for brands to become environmentally conscious, HP has created a campaign to counteract the negative image of one of its products—printers.

Consumers care more now about what brands are doing to be eco-friendly, according to consumer tracking data. HP is aiming to change the image of printing—which is rife with deforestation and pollution—with a campaign that alludes to the company’s tree-planting work.

Conceived after HP late last year announced a partnership of $80 million with World Wildlife Fund, “Printing trees” from Wieden+Kennedy Portland aligns with the brand’s professed aim to become “the world’s most sustainable and just technology company,” as stated by President and CEO Enrique Lores in the company’s 2020 Sustainable Impact Report.

HP pushes broad sustainability efforts in Olympics campaign
Ann-Christine Diaz
Why more brands are making environmentalism central to marketing
Jack Neff

The spot, intended to highlight the company’s commitment in its WWF partnership to planting trees spanning 1 million acres, shows trees and greenery shooting up in a forest to the sounds of pages being printed. It will run online and on TV, including local New York TV broadcast stations, as well as national cable outlets CNBC, Bloomberg and MSNBC.

The campaign falls in line with the company’s past efforts towards sustainability. This year, HP reached its twentieth year of putting out sustainable impact reports and announced climate action goals ranging from achieving carbon neutrality to keeping zero deforestation for HP paper. For the 2021 Summer Olympics, HP ran a campaign that partly centered around sustainability in an ad focusing on climate change and the company’s work on plastic pollution.

Sustainability was also part of the spot’s production process. The company planted 40 trees in the Amazon to counteract the carbon footprint of production.

The spot includes work by French director team Megaforce with a soundtrack by British composer Ben Salisbury (“Ex Machina” and nature score for David Attenborough) and cinematography by Greig Fraser (“Dune,” “The Mandalorian,” “Vice”).

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

