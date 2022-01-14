HP continues environmental efforts with tree-growing campaign

As pressure rises for brands to become environmentally conscious, HP has created a campaign to counteract the negative image of one of its products—printers.

Consumers care more now about what brands are doing to be eco-friendly, according to consumer tracking data. HP is aiming to change the image of printing—which is rife with deforestation and pollution—with a campaign that alludes to the company’s tree-planting work.

Conceived after HP late last year announced a partnership of $80 million with World Wildlife Fund, “Printing trees” from Wieden+Kennedy Portland aligns with the brand’s professed aim to become “the world’s most sustainable and just technology company,” as stated by President and CEO Enrique Lores in the company’s 2020 Sustainable Impact Report.