Instagram's new brand campaign says your identity is 'yours to make'

“Stay true to yourself. Don’t worry about what other people are thinking.” A young woman delivers these lines in a new brand campaign from Instagram, Facebook's photo-sharing app.
It's the brand's first work from Johannes Leonardo, which Facebook hired in April to help develop Instagram's larger creative strategy and narrative.
The words are part of an anthem film, an ethereal montage of young people in a dreamy state of exploration. As they point their phone cameras at the world around them, they shine a light on curious vignettes of others at play, skateboarding, gazing into the mirror, eating cereal from a bathtub. The accompanying dialogue features the young users’ laughter mixed with conversations about what sparks their imaginations and where they see themselves in the future.
Though the message is playfully uplifting and empowering, the campaign, titled “Yours to Make,” arrives on the heels of last week’s Wall Street Journal report that Facebook’s own in-depth research found that Instagram was toxic to its young users, most notably with teen girls.
