Instagram's new brand campaign says your identity is 'yours to make'

“Picking out my outfit is what gets me out of bed,” says one person in the ad. “I’m really good at harmonizing with garbage disposals and stuff like that,” another giggles. "I want to be the current version of myself times ten," a young man dreams.



According to the Journal's investigation, a slide from a 2019 Facebook research presentation noted, “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.” Another, from 2020, said, “thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse.”

Facebook’s statement about the new campaign noted, “until now, so much of how identity has been defined on social media is in reaction to what other people are sharing. Instagram is challenging us all to flip the script and consider—what if your identity is yours to make? What if you could use the platform to empower you to evolve and shape who you are, rather than how others see you?"

The release also stated that “an incredible amount of research went into understanding our users and the ways they’re exploring identity and self-expression with their communities via IG. Shifts are happening faster than ever, and [“Yours to Make”] seeks to meet creators and users where they are, and build a space for where they’re going.”

Facebook did not make an executive available to discuss whether or not the new messaging was created in reaction to the data revealed in the Wall Street Journal report. Rather, a spokesperson referred Ad Age to a blog post addressing that story, written by Karina Newton, Instagram head of public policy.