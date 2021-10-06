Marketing News & Strategy

Kelly Campbell joins NBCU as president of Peacock

Former president of Hulu, who originally joined the streamer as chief marketer four years ago, stepped down from the company on Monday
Published on October 06, 2021.
Oatly CEO bets brand strength can overcome supply woes
Credit: Peacock

NBCUniversal named Kelly Campbell president of its Peacock streaming service, appointing the industry veteran to the role just two days after she stepped down as president of competitor Hulu.

As president, she will lead Peacock’s streaming business and work alongside leaders from across NBCUniversal’s vast media empire, including executives from the company’s TV, film, news and sports business. She will officially join the Peacock team in November.

“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” said Matt Strauss, NBCUniversal’s chairman of direct-to-consumer and international business, to whom Campbell will directly report in her new role.

Named one of Ad Age’s Women to Watch in 2018, Campbell joined Hulu in 2017 as its chief marketing officer, a role which she held until she was named president of the Disney-owned streaming service in February of last year.

Campbell resigned from her top position at Hulu on Monday with her departure “effective immediately,” according to a staff memo. 

Following news of her exit, several media outlets reported that Los Angeles-based Campbell was in negotiations with NBCU for a then-unspecified leadership role at Peacock.

She will take the reins from Gidon Katz, the president of direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal. He has been overseeing Peacock since last year, but recently informed his employer that he plans to leave for another opportunity, according to Variety.

The one-year-old service, which has both a free ad-supported tier and paid subscriber-supported tier, has garnered its fair share of buzz since its wide launch in July 2020. The platform recently secured $500 million in upfront advertiser commitments, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said this summer.

Join Ad Age on Nov. 9 and 10 for our second annual Ad Age Next: Streaming conference, featuring the event’s largest-ever lineup of industry leaders who will discuss the present and future of the rapidly evolving business. Additional information and tickets can be found here.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

