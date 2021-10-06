Kelly Campbell joins NBCU as president of Peacock

NBCUniversal named Kelly Campbell president of its Peacock streaming service, appointing the industry veteran to the role just two days after she stepped down as president of competitor Hulu.
As president, she will lead Peacock’s streaming business and work alongside leaders from across NBCUniversal’s vast media empire, including executives from the company’s TV, film, news and sports business. She will officially join the Peacock team in November.
“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” said Matt Strauss, NBCUniversal’s chairman of direct-to-consumer and international business, to whom Campbell will directly report in her new role.