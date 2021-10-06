Kelly Campbell joins NBCU as president of Peacock

Named one of Ad Age’s Women to Watch in 2018, Campbell joined Hulu in 2017 as its chief marketing officer, a role which she held until she was named president of the Disney-owned streaming service in February of last year.

Campbell resigned from her top position at Hulu on Monday with her departure “effective immediately,” according to a staff memo.

Following news of her exit, several media outlets reported that Los Angeles-based Campbell was in negotiations with NBCU for a then-unspecified leadership role at Peacock.

She will take the reins from Gidon Katz, the president of direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal. He has been overseeing Peacock since last year, but recently informed his employer that he plans to leave for another opportunity, according to Variety.

The one-year-old service, which has both a free ad-supported tier and paid subscriber-supported tier, has garnered its fair share of buzz since its wide launch in July 2020. The platform recently secured $500 million in upfront advertiser commitments, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said this summer.

