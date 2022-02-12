Lawn care brand uses Super Bowl to call on NFL to switch all fields to grass

The company said it would bring and pay for the grass if NFL teams agree to switch from artificial turf. Positioning the campaign around the Super Bowl–where the Bengals and Rams will be playing on synthetic turf at SoFi Stadium–the brand will have a social media team responding to game moments and social media conversations during the event, while athletes who have partnered with Pennington also post about their demands for grass. The campaign includes asking football fans to sign a petition on Change.org.

There has been “lots of conversation around this led by the players,” said Mike McGoohan, Central Garden & Pet’s senior VP of marketing and strategy. “We have a really unique role to play as someone who can help.” Although Pennington has been involved with the NFL before, it has “never taken an activist stand on an issue like this,” said McGoohan.

The call to switch from turf to grass has been a longstanding one in the sports world, sometimes framed in terms of gender discrimination; the U.S. women’s national soccer team sued FIFA and later also refused to play on artificial turf. In 2020, the NFL Players Association President JC Tretter wrote a post on the NFLPA website calling for NFL teams to make the change from turf to grass, citing statistics including a 69% increase in non-contact foot and ankle injuries on turf compared to grass, according to NFL injury data from 2012 to 2018.

In addition to athlete injuries, Pennington is plugging environmental benefits. McGoohan emphasized the effect turf has on climate change (these range from not being able to be recycled to getting far hotter than natural grass), presenting grass as a better alternative.