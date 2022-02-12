Lawn care brand uses Super Bowl to call on NFL to switch all fields to grass

Lawn and garden care company Pennington is seizing on the Super Bowl to launch a campaign asking NFL teams to change all playing fields to real grass, citing negative effects of artificial turf.
The Georgia lawn and garden care firm, one of more than 65 brands under garden supplier Central Garden & Pet, is working with NFL players such as San Francisco 49er George Kittle to launch a digitally-focused campaign pressuring the NFL to switch completely from artificial to grass turf. So far, 16 out of the NFL’s 32 teams play on artificial turf, according to NBC Sports, including the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.