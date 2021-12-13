LGBTQ+ casting in ads is on the rise

It wasn’t too long ago that showing anything but heterosexual romance in advertising was considered taboo for many marketers—and on the rare occasion that an ad did portray openly LGBTQ+ individuals, backlash was often significant. But a new report from the Association of National Advertisers suggests that such sentiments are changing in the ad industry.

Half of the marketers surveyed by the ANA said that they had run at least one ad over the past year that featured identifiable LGBTQ+ cast members, according to the “LGBTQ+ Marketing Inclusion” report published today. The report defined LGBTQ+ casting as including the portrayal of same-sex couples, celebrities who identify as LGBTQ+ and/or LGBTQ+ social settings.

In addition, 4-in-10 respondents reported appealing directly to LGBTQ+ consumers for at least one brand in 2021, with at least 96% of that subset doing so with the year-round deployment of LGBTQ+ media.

The study included just 70 client-side marketers, and lacks historical data for comparison. Still, it suggests a positive trend of inclusion across different sexual orientations and gender identities. “If this survey was taken 20 years ago, or even 10, the results would look quite different, with LGBTQ+ casting much lower,” the report said.

“The results of this survey are encouraging because they demonstrate marketers’ genuine support for the LGBTQ+ community. Inclusion and equity are at the very heart of any diversity discussion,” said Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA.