Marketing News & Strategy

Macy's optimistic outlook shows strong demand

The department store operator's sales and profit forecasts exceeded analysts' expectations
Published on February 22, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Kraft Heinz is using its 'Kraft-O-Matic' software to boost innovation
20220222_Macys384300434_3x2.jpg
Credit: Bloomberg

Macy’s Inc. shares rose after the department-store company projected sales and earnings for the current year that outpaced Wall Street’s estimates—a sign that consumer demand will stay strong amid rising prices.

The retailer sees full-year earnings excluding some items in the range of $4.13 to $4.52 a share, topping the $3.98 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Net sales are projected to be $24.46 billion to $24.7 billion, compared with the analyst estimate of $24.2 billion.

Same-store sales, a key metric in retail, rose 28% on an owned basis in the quarter ended Jan. 29, according to a statement released on Tuesday. That’s above the average estimate of about 26% from analysts.

CEO Jeff Gennette said Macy’s has overcome COVID-19 disruptions, logistics problems, labor issues and inflation pressures. “The things we’re watching carefully are what continues on the supply chain, what continues on with inflation and as we lap the stimulus package and really looking at that demand that we’re up against,” he said on the conference call with analysts.

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

More news from Ad Age
The Container Store’s new logo—why the brand is updating for the first time
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Walmart hauls in $2.1 billion from advertising while launching ad network
Garett Sloane

A recent Bank of America Corp. report found that while inflation has curbed grocery spending for shoppers, it still hasn’t hurt apparel demand. Macy’s experience in its fourth quarter backs up that conclusion and could bode well for other retailers reporting in the coming weeks. Dillard’s Inc. also reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday.

Macy’s provided an update on its e-commerce strategy along with its so-called Polaris business-improvement plan: “The Board determined that an integrated, omnichannel Macy’s Inc. with an acceleration of certain Polaris initiatives, will deliver greater value to our shareholders than a separation of digital and physical assets at either the enterprise or brand levels.” That may disappoint some investors after the retailer said in November that it was working with Alix Partners to evaluate a potential digital spinoff.

Macy’s also announced a new open-ended $2 billion share-buyback program after repurchasing $500 million in shares in the quarter.

The shares rose as much as 9.8% on Tuesday morning in New York, touching their highest since Jan. 5. The stock had fallen 1.8% to start the year through Feb. 18.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Kraft Heinz is using its 'Kraft-O-Matic' software to boost innovation

How Kraft Heinz is using its 'Kraft-O-Matic' software to boost innovation

How brands celebrated ‘Twosday’

How brands celebrated ‘Twosday’
Peloton tries to bounce back with new marketing push

Peloton tries to bounce back with new marketing push
OpenSea probes NFT phishing attack, co-founder says

OpenSea probes NFT phishing attack, co-founder says
The Container Store’s new logo—why the brand is updating for the first time

The Container Store’s new logo—why the brand is updating for the first time
NAACP Image Awards airs on BET and consumer packaged goods marketers speak at CAGNY: The Week Ahead

NAACP Image Awards airs on BET and consumer packaged goods marketers speak at CAGNY: The Week Ahead
See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs

See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs
7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games

7 Olympic athletes brands should watch after the Beijing Games