Macy's optimistic outlook shows strong demand

Macy’s Inc. shares rose after the department-store company projected sales and earnings for the current year that outpaced Wall Street’s estimates—a sign that consumer demand will stay strong amid rising prices.

The retailer sees full-year earnings excluding some items in the range of $4.13 to $4.52 a share, topping the $3.98 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Net sales are projected to be $24.46 billion to $24.7 billion, compared with the analyst estimate of $24.2 billion.

Same-store sales, a key metric in retail, rose 28% on an owned basis in the quarter ended Jan. 29, according to a statement released on Tuesday. That’s above the average estimate of about 26% from analysts.

CEO Jeff Gennette said Macy’s has overcome COVID-19 disruptions, logistics problems, labor issues and inflation pressures. “The things we’re watching carefully are what continues on the supply chain, what continues on with inflation and as we lap the stimulus package and really looking at that demand that we’re up against,” he said on the conference call with analysts.

