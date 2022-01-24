Marketing News & Strategy

'Scream' marketing offers lessons for brands and other franchises

Paramount's executive VP of worldwide promotions on how a Ghostface-branded voice and appearance in 'Call of Duty' helped propel the film at the box office
By Parker Herren. Published on January 24, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How emotion has overtaken reason in driving brand choice
20220121_scrfp-018r_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Despite growing concerns about the Omicron variant's effect on movie releases, the fifth installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, simply titled “Scream,” slashed into theaters earlier this month, earning a killing at the box office.

“Scream” can attribute some of its box office success to an extensive marketing campaign that engaged the franchise’s fanbase on the array of platforms they spend their time on, rather than on mounting a broad, all-purpose push for ticket sales. 

It scared up $38 million its first week at the U.S. box office and dethroned mega-profiter "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as the number one U.S. film for the first time since the Marvel movie's premiere in December. The first week numbers for the Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group film outdid the total domestic ticket sales for its predecessor, 2011’s “Scream 4,” and, according to The Numbers, the newest “Scream” has brought in over $69 million to date—nearly triple its production budget.

The film continues the series’ formula of a masked killer who hunts and kills a group of film obsessives in a mixture of whodunit mystery and brutal slasher horror. The first installment since the death of “Scream” creator Wes Craven in 2015, it features the return of franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette while also introducing a new cast of deaths-waiting-to-happen, led by rising talents Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Even before the “Scream” Jan. 14th premiere, the marketing campaign immersed fans in the film's world—and brought them face-to-face with its famous killer Ghostface—via first-to-market offerings on TikTok, Reddit, Spotify, Twitter–and even gameplay within Activision's “Call of Duty.”

Michelle Hagen, executive VP of worldwide promotions at Paramount Pictures, told Ad Age the movie’s many marketing firsts “are great examples of how these platforms in conjunction with a film like ‘Scream’ can create those pop culture moments where fans can engage and feel like they have an extension of the movie that they can customize and make their own and use their own voice to help share some of that content.”

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

The “Streamed to Death” partnership between “Scream” and Spotify, for example, featured a branded visual experience, similar to the music streamer’s annual “Wrapped” event, featuring the Ghostface killer revealing the viewer’s top-played songs and a customized playlist.

Credit: Spotify

“A traditionally minded promotions or marketing group might not consider an R-rated horror film to be viable for certain brands,” said Hagen. “I think that ‘Scream,’ by virtue of the tone and the wit and the humor that are all such an integral part of the franchise—it allowed us to play in the [marketing] space in a way that a traditional marketing organization might not.”

Hagen pointed to the bespoke nature of each activation, which allowed the fanbase to engage with "Scream" in unique ways depending on the platform, as a reason the film's marketing was so successful.

On Reddit, for example, "Scream" was at the center of the platform's first-ever partner-supported predictions tournament. At least 1,300 fans participated in a guessing game to unmask the killer on the official “Scream” subreddit, which featured a unique interface.

Ghostface was the first branded voice to appear on TikTok’s voice-to-text feature and the film launched the MovieMate watch-along partnership with Messenger, Instagram and Facebook’s Creative Shop, which has since announced a continuation of the service for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The film similarly took to Twitter with a first-of-its-kind branded “like” animation that concealed or revealed the killer’s haunting mask depending on whether the tweeter used the app in light or dark mode.

Read more horror movie news
Message Ghostface in real time as you stream 'Scream'
Parker Herren
Spend Halloween at the 'Scream' house for $5, courtesy of Airbnb
Parker Herren
Chucky terrorizes Comic Con with 'I Scream' truck
Parker Herren
The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now
Parker Herren

Hagen's advice? “Taking risks, being bold in your ambition and in doing things that have never been done before. And being open to the non-traditional.”

“The marketing landscape is changing the way consumers interact with content, with films, with brands,” she said. “The three biggest tenants are always engagement, experience and interaction—not transaction.”

The “Scream” social efforts also included the @ScreamMovies Twitter, which saw a 148% follower increase over the past four months, aided by hilarious pop culture commentary posts  and replies to fans (and past stars) in the voice of Ghostface.

The film’s marketing also targeted young audiences through brand integrations, including in the video game Call of Duty.

According to Hagen, the film’s directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, were heavily involved in the partnership that put the franchise’s killer into the game and offered a special kill animation (warning: the trailer below is not for the hemophobic) because they’re active gamers themselves. Close work between the film’s creatives and Paramount’s marketing team helped create an organic-feeling extension of the movie that also pulled in influencer esports group FaZe Clan, Hagen said.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“Consumers are very savvy these days, particularly the 18 to 34-year-old consumer, who is not looking for pre-canned, traditional content,” said Hagen. “They're looking to experience a film like ‘Scream’ on a platform that they love, like Twitter or TikTok, in a way that they've never experienced it before. They love to discover and they love to be able to customize and use their voice and their fanship and their experience to then share out with their circle or their community.”

Hagen also credited the film’s more exclusive activations for drumming up hype amongst “Scream” fans. A partnership with Airbnb, which allowed three scary movie fanatics to book overnight stays in one of the franchise’s iconic locations, sold out in 60 seconds. 

Plus, an international campaign with Fanta that included limited-edition Ghostface cans and OXXO convenience store takeovers in Latin America reached 26 million shoppers in Mexico alone.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How emotion has overtaken reason in driving brand choice

How emotion has overtaken reason in driving brand choice
Why Vanilla Ice and the late Bob Ross are in a Bob's Discount Furniture campaign

Why Vanilla Ice and the late Bob Ross are in a Bob's Discount Furniture campaign
New Papa Murphy’s ads emphasize take-and-bake format as chain expands

New Papa Murphy’s ads emphasize take-and-bake format as chain expands
Booming freelance economy fuels ad battle among job search brands

Booming freelance economy fuels ad battle among job search brands
Microsoft reports earnings and VentureBeat hosts gaming summit: The Week Ahead

Microsoft reports earnings and VentureBeat hosts gaming summit: The Week Ahead
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Peloton reportedly pauses production of bikes and treadmills as demand wanes

Peloton reportedly pauses production of bikes and treadmills as demand wanes