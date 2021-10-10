Marketing News & Strategy

HBO’s ‘Succession' is back and Publicis Groupe posts earnings: The Week Ahead

Marketing and media events to watch this week
By Ad Age Staff. Published on October 10, 2021.
See how Lego is celebrating International Day of The Girl
20211009_HBO_Succession_key-art_3x2.png
Credit: WarnerMedia

Oct. 11

Today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, as a result of a proclamation made last week by President Joe Biden. But the White House said it is not doing away with controversial Columbus Day, just yet.  "Well, today is both Columbus Day, as of now ... as well as Indigenous Peoples' Day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, according to CNN. "I'm not aware of any discussion of ending that either, ending the prior federal holiday at this point, but I know that recognizing today as Indigenous Peoples' Day is something that the President felt strongly about personally, he's happy to be the first president to celebrate and to make it, the history of moving forward."

But many cities and states have done away with Columbus Day, formalizing it as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, North Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin, according to National Geographic.

Marketing winners and losers of the week
E.J. Schultz
Beware of ‘purpose washing’—and other takeaways from ANA’s Masters of Marketing
Ad Age Staff

Oct. 12

Chucky, the murderous doll of horror movie fame, gets his (its?) own eponymous TV show thanks to basic cablers Syfy and USA Network, which will simulcast the series premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Google Cloud Next assembles major brands and data companies to discuss the future of cloud computing. The event starts today, with a talk from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and it runs through Thursday. 

Oct. 13

Delta Air Lines will report third-quarter earnings. Like all airlines, the brand has seen sales stagger as a result of pandemic-related lockdowns. However, in June, Delta posted its first profit since 2019.

Oct. 14

Walgreens Boots Alliance will report fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 results. The drugstore chain has seen sales and store traffic rise as a result of the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit celebrates its “Heads of the Table” honorees tonight at an intimate dinner that will be shared with the public live on Instagram (where BA has 4 million followers) via an Instagram Story takeover by luxury appliance brand Monogram, the event’s presenting sponsor. The awards recognize “the trailblazing, community-building, future-building leaders changing the restaurant industry.” Virtual cocktails start at 6 p.m. ET @bonappetitmag on Instagram, followed by dinner at 7.

Publicis Groupe reports its 2021 third-quarter results today. In July, the holding company posted a strong second quarter with organic growth of 17.1% as it rebounded from the pandemic. 

Oct. 15

Ava DuVernay’s first unscripted series, “Home Sweet Home,” premieres at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, which describes the high-minded reality TV show thusly: “Real families experience a different way of life when they trade homes.”

Oct. 16-17

The highly anticipated third season of “Succession”—the critically acclaimed satirical drama about a highly dysfunctional family led by vaguely Murdochian media mogul/patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox)—premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

 

