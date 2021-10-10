HBO’s ‘Succession' is back and Publicis Groupe posts earnings: The Week Ahead

Oct. 12

Chucky, the murderous doll of horror movie fame, gets his (its?) own eponymous TV show thanks to basic cablers Syfy and USA Network, which will simulcast the series premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Google Cloud Next assembles major brands and data companies to discuss the future of cloud computing. The event starts today, with a talk from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and it runs through Thursday.

Oct. 13

Delta Air Lines will report third-quarter earnings. Like all airlines, the brand has seen sales stagger as a result of pandemic-related lockdowns. However, in June, Delta posted its first profit since 2019.

Oct. 14

Walgreens Boots Alliance will report fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 results. The drugstore chain has seen sales and store traffic rise as a result of the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit celebrates its “Heads of the Table” honorees tonight at an intimate dinner that will be shared with the public live on Instagram (where BA has 4 million followers) via an Instagram Story takeover by luxury appliance brand Monogram, the event’s presenting sponsor. The awards recognize “the trailblazing, community-building, future-building leaders changing the restaurant industry.” Virtual cocktails start at 6 p.m. ET @bonappetitmag on Instagram, followed by dinner at 7.

Publicis Groupe reports its 2021 third-quarter results today. In July, the holding company posted a strong second quarter with organic growth of 17.1% as it rebounded from the pandemic.

Oct. 15

Ava DuVernay’s first unscripted series, “Home Sweet Home,” premieres at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, which describes the high-minded reality TV show thusly: “Real families experience a different way of life when they trade homes.”

Oct. 16-17

The highly anticipated third season of “Succession”—the critically acclaimed satirical drama about a highly dysfunctional family led by vaguely Murdochian media mogul/patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox)—premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.