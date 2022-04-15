Marketing winners and losers of the week

Eos: The personal care brand won the top Reggie award from the Association of National Advertisers for its “Bless Your F*ing Cooch” campaign. The award recognizes the best brand activation marketing campaigns of 2022. The Eos effort involved creating an ultra-limited edition “Cooch Blessing Cream” line in response to a tutorial from a TikTok creator known as Carly Joy, aka @killljoyyk, about the best way to shave your lady parts.

ANA noted that the campaign’s budget was under $500,000 and drove more than 700 million-plus earned impressions, a 450% increase in website visits, and sold 150,000 shave cream bottles in one week.

Shaquille O’Neal: The NBA hoops legend just renewed his Papa Johns endorsement deal in a financial package that includes $5.625 million over three years.

Losers