Marketing winners and losers of the week

Arby’s scores with its sonic logo, Eos nets ANA award for cooch campaign and the Kardashians get into trouble in Disneyland
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 15, 2022.
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Elon Musk takeover
Credit: Arby's

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Arby’s: "We have the meats” is still bringing home the bacon for Arby’s. The brand topped a ranking of the best sonic logos from SoundOut, a strategic sonic branding and audio marketing testing firm. The firm scored 114 U.S. sonic logos judged by 30,000 consumers measuring appeal, perceived brand value, personality match and brand recognition. Campbell Soup Co’s Goldfish snack brand came in second, followed by Farmers insurance. Listen to them all here:

Arby's

Goldfish

Farmers

Eos: The personal care brand won the top Reggie award from the Association of National Advertisers for its “Bless Your F*ing Cooch” campaign. The award recognizes the best brand activation marketing campaigns of 2022. The Eos effort involved creating an ultra-limited edition “Cooch Blessing Cream” line in response to a tutorial from a TikTok creator known as Carly Joy, aka @killljoyyk, about the best way to shave your lady parts

ANA noted that the campaign’s budget was under $500,000 and drove more than 700 million-plus earned impressions, a 450% increase in website visits, and sold 150,000 shave cream bottles in one week.

Shaquille O’Neal: The NBA hoops legend just renewed his Papa Johns endorsement deal in a financial package that includes $5.625 million over three years.

Read more: Shaq, Papa Johns agree to $5.6 million renewal deal

Losers

Kim and Khloé Kardashian: The celebrity sisters caught heat this week at Disneyland for skipping the lines and making others wait as they went on rides with their families. Some customers who were inconvenienced documented their complaints on TikTok. The backlash arrived just in time for the debut of “The Kardashians,” the family’s new reality TV series on Hulu on April 14.

@shesbrewing Thanks a lot  @Kim Kardashian #disneyland #madteaparty #kardashians #kimandkourtney ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Instagram: A new report alleges that the Meta-owned social media site is showing content that promotes eating disorders to millions of users, including children under 13 years old. The findings, published by Buzzfeed, were sourced to Fairplay, a nonprofit that helps children in digital environments. The report found that 20 million users were given content that put eating disorders in a positive light. Meta has repeatedly come under scrutiny for how it promotes content to children and teens.

More marketing winners and losers

Retailers: Sales growth slowed in March as consumers cut back on spending due to the rising price of gasoline and increased costs of other essentials. Last month, retail sales were up 0.5% from February, when sales rose 0.8%, according to the Commerce Department. “The consumer, struggling with higher costs across almost every part of the economy, has not exactly taken flight, but has started to trim what they buy, especially in more discretionary categories,” wrote Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, in a recent research note. “There is mounting evidence that households are now increasingly nervous about inflation and this in turn is sapping their confidence.”

Coachella and summer music festivals—how brands are using real-life and virtual marketing
Jade Yan
How an L.A. hot chicken restaurant shifted to TikTok from Instagram and found national success
Erika Wheless

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

41%: Share of U.S. soccer fans who say they support companies sponsoring the World Cup in Qatar, according to Morning Consult; 19% said they do not. The global soccer event, which runs Nov. 21 to Dec. 18, "is riddled with controversy,” Morning Consult points out, amid “allegations of human rights abuses, concerns over bidding corruption and the country’s laws against homosexuality. Most global sporting events have controversies of some kind—this one has more, and arguably bigger, ones than normal.”

Quote of the week

“Success in the metaverse will not come from hosting an event in Roblox.”—Brian Wallace, chief marketing officer for metaverse platform Vatom, on why brands need to be more sophisticated about approaching Web3.

Read more: What brands are getting wrong about the metaverse

On the move

Pedego Electric Bikes tapped Kevin Mayer as chief marketing officer. He most recently was executive VP and chief growth and brand officer at BJ’s Restaurants.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

