Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Arby’s: "We have the meats” is still bringing home the bacon for Arby’s. The brand topped a ranking of the best sonic logos from SoundOut, a strategic sonic branding and audio marketing testing firm. The firm scored 114 U.S. sonic logos judged by 30,000 consumers measuring appeal, perceived brand value, personality match and brand recognition. Campbell Soup Co’s Goldfish snack brand came in second, followed by Farmers insurance. Listen to them all here: