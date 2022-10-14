Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Hollister: The Abercrombie & Fitch-owned brand came up with a solution to avoid the pesky problem of teens and adolescents not always having purchasing power. Hollister announced the launch of Share2Pay, in which customers can share their digital shopping bag with others—such as a paying parent or grandparent—via the mobile app. The retailer developed the payment option through its own digital and product experience team after hearing teen customers lament their inability to pay themselves.
