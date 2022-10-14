Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Hollister gives teens a new way to pay and CVS axes the tampon tax—plus why it was a bad week for Gannett and Dunkin’
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on October 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign
Credit: Bloomberg LP

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Hollister: The Abercrombie & Fitch-owned brand came up with a solution to avoid the pesky problem of teens and adolescents not always having purchasing power. Hollister announced the launch of Share2Pay, in which customers can share their digital shopping bag with others—such as a paying parent or grandparent—via the mobile app. The retailer developed the payment option through its own digital and product experience team after hearing teen customers lament their inability to pay themselves.

Hear more about how Hollister is reaching Gen Z at Ad Age Next: CMO, a conference in New York City on Dec. 7. Buy your ticket here.

 

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories
Click here

CVS: The drugstore giant is easing inflationary pressure by absorbing the so-called “tampon tax.” CVS said that it will reduce the price by 25% of its CVS Health-branded menstrual products, including tampons, pads, liners and cups, at its pharmacies nationwide. The reductions were expected to take place this week. CVS also said it is checking on thousands of men’s and women’s products, including razors, to make sure the items are priced equally. Women’s hygiene products have been criticized for being priced higher than similar products and services for men.

 

Alaska's Bear 747: After a bot-laden voting scandal earlier this week, Fat Bear Week, the annual crowd-sourced tradition of crowning the fattest bear in Alaska's Katmai National Park, chose a champion. Bear 747, who was also the 2020 winner, came in on top, receiving nearly 70,000 votes and weighing an estimated 1,400 pounds. In a twist, contest organizers discovered approximately 9,000 fraudulent spam votes just before voting concluded. The ritual got a boost this year from a bevy of press outlets, including The New York Times, USA Today and CNN.

 

More from Ad Age
Marketing during a crisis—how brands should determine when to pause a campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Quest Diagnostics borrows from DTC playbook with new strategy and campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Netflix reveals ad plan price, Nielsen partnership and more 'Basic with Ads' details
Parker Herren

Losers

Gannett: A few months after starting a new ad campaign called “Here for it” that touts local journalists, the newspaper giant is cutting the compensation of those reporters as part of companywide cuts. Moves include requiring employees to take unpaid leave in December, offering voluntary buyouts and temporarily suspending 401(k) contribution matches, according to reporting by The New York Times and others. That means the local journalism the company is paying marketing dollars to promote will be severely hampered.

Dunkin': Changes to the coffee and donut chain’s loyalty program are not going over well with consumers. As described by CNBC, consumers can earn points twice as fast as they did with the old DD Perks program, “however, the redemption value for free drinks has increased.”

​​

U.S. consumers: For U.S. consumers, inflation just won't stop. The core consumer price index has reached its highest level since 1982, Bloomberg reports. “Inflation has kind of become like a cancer,” said Christopher S. Rupkey, chief economist of FwdBonds, told CNN. “It started in one area of the economy, and now it’s spread rapidly, infecting other areas of the economy.”

But there’s good news for seniors—and brands marketing to them—as Social Security recipients will get a huge cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year. 

 

 

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here


Tweet of the week

Number of the week

39%: The predicted market share of Amazon for the $327 billion e-commerce spending in the fourth quarter, according to a Bain & Co. holiday sales report.

Quote of the week

“Now in our negotiations with agencies and partners, we’re building in flexibility should we have to move a date. That’s helpful from a cost perspective.” — Andrea Zaretsky, chief marketing officer of E-Trade and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, about how brands are planning campaigns around current events and crises.

On the move

Reprise, a U.K.-based performance agency, hired Martina Lacey as managing partner and head of growth. She had been head of new business and marketing at iCrossing.

 

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign

Toyota pushes emotional connection, not products in new campaign
BMW to bring gaming to its cars in new partnership

BMW to bring gaming to its cars in new partnership
Microsoft and Haleon launch effort to help visually impaired people access product info

Microsoft and Haleon launch effort to help visually impaired people access product info
Behind Waterford’s new marketing moves to attract younger consumers and modernize its image

Behind Waterford’s new marketing moves to attract younger consumers and modernize its image
MLB signs first CBD sponsorship for major sports in deal with Charlotte's Web

MLB signs first CBD sponsorship for major sports in deal with Charlotte's Web
McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a big hit—behind the strategy

McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a big hit—behind the strategy
Al Ries, father of positioning, dies at age 95

Al Ries, father of positioning, dies at age 95
Kraft calls for McDonald's crossover in new brand stunt

Kraft calls for McDonald's crossover in new brand stunt