Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Facebook.. .err, Meta: The company’s high-stakes corporate rebranding exercise could turn out to be a winner in the long run. It’s too soon to tell. But in the short term, the move to the Meta moniker seems poorly timed. To many outside observers, it appeared to be a cynical ploy to change the conversation from the negative news coverage driven by allegations, from whistleblower Frances Haugen, that the social network put profits above the well-being of its users. “The biggest issue Facebook faces is a lack of consumer trust that it has a greater purpose,” John Weiss, co-founder and partner at creative agency Human Design, told Ad Age. “And rebranding as Meta does nothing but serve to reinforce consumers' fears that Facebook is only concerned about itself.

John Lewis: The U.K. brand, known for its blockbuster Chirstmas ads, of late has dealt with a bust: This week it pulled an ad that showed a boy donning his mom’s clothing, jewelry and makeup in the wake of criticism that it was sexist.

EBay: The the online marketplace reported a holiday outlook that disappointed financial analysts and raised concerns that the boost iit got during the pandemic is waning.



