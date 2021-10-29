Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Culver’s: After suggesting a fried cheese curd sandwich as an April Fools’ Day joke, Culver’s fans wanted one IRL. The CurderBurger debuted on Oct. 15 — national cheese curd day — and was an instant hit. The 800-unit chain sold 136,000 CurderBurgers and announced that 20% of its restaurants notched single-day sales records. A certain Ad Ager got to taste one and is still talking about it, two weeks later. Now, the only question is, when will it return?
Coca-Cola Co.: Coke’s new “Real Magic” campaign is getting mixed reviews, including some negative reactions from gamers whom the soda was trying to appeal to in the debut ad. But no one can question the broader company’s business results after it reported strong second quarter results this week that beat analyst expectations.
Retail media networks: Seemingly every retailer is launching one, from Lowe’s to Dollar Tree. And with good reason: Forrester is projecting major advertiser interest in them in 2022.