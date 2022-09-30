Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Fenty: Rihanna’s Fenty brand got a boost this week following news that the singer would be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, which will be sponsored by Apple Music after Pepsi ended its decade of sponsorship. Taboola, a tech company that tracks readership over tens of thousands of news publishers, found a 512% increase in readers about Fenty Beauty in the last 45 days. In addition, Taboola found a 334% increase in readership on Apple Music over the same time period.