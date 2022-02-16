Meta promotes Nick Clegg as Mark Zuckerberg takes step back from policy

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promoted his top policy executive, Nick Clegg, to an even greater role inside the company—a move that will mean less involvement in future policy decisions for the CEO and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Clegg was already running Meta’s global policy organization, but Zuckerberg said in a post Wednesday that he will now “lead our company on all our policy matters,” including interactions with governments and how Meta will “make the case publicly for our products and our work.” Clegg, who was reporting to Sandberg, is now reporting to Zuckerberg too, with the new title of President for Global Affairs.

“We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Clegg’s elevated role means that Zuckerberg and Sandberg will defer to Clegg more on policy decisions. Zuckerberg, in particular, has spent more time in recent years on policy issues like content moderation and regulation than he would like, according to sources familiar with his thinking. That has included many discussions around issues like political advertising and how to handle high-profile users, like former President Donald Trump.

Zuckerberg would rather dedicate more time to Meta’s technology and products—areas where he is more experienced—including plans to build a new immersive version of the internet known as the metaverse, say people familiar with his thinking.

“As Nick takes on this new leadership role, it will enable me to focus more of my energy on leading the company as we build new products for the future, and it will support Sheryl as she continues to focus on the success of our business,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.