MLB’s Cleveland Indians change name to Guardians after review

The team announced the name change in a video posted Friday morning narrated by Tom Hanks
Published on July 23, 2021.
Credit: Cleveland Indians via Twitter

Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians will be known as the Cleveland Guardians beginning in 2022, after saying last year that the team would review the name it’s had for more than a century.

The team announced the name change in a video posted this morning narrated by Tom Hanks. It also has a new logo, a winged baseball adorned with the letter G.

In December, the franchise said it would talk with stakeholders and the community to determine whether it would change the name. A year prior, it stopped using the Chief Wahoo mascot, a Native American caricature, after longstanding criticism.

Baseball’s other team with a Native American name, the Atlanta Braves, has resisted altering its name. 

Cleveland's new name is inspired by the statues on the city's Hope Memorial Bridge that are known as Guardians of Traffic, according to the team's website. The team says the 'G' logo "purposefully wraps around and protects the baseball — guarding everything that makes this game great," adding that it is also "a nod to the split-finger fastball — a tribute to our strong pitching heritage."

—Bloomberg News with contributions from Ad Age

