Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot is PepsiCo's hottest crossover yet

What do Gremlins, energy drinks, Bob Ross, and alcohol have in common? In addition to creating mind altering experiences, they’re just a few of Mtn Dew’s collaborations and line extensions launched in 2021 alone. Now, the list expands with a PepsiCo brand crossover: Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot.

“As a brand, Dew has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the Flamin’ Hot beverage,” says Matt Nielsten, senior marketing director at Mtn Dew, in a statement. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for Dew Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of Mtn Dew.”

The spicy mashup, created with creative studio Burn&Broad, introduces a bold can that departs from the beverage’s typical bright minimalism. Below a blazing red and yellow variant of the beverage's logo, a revamped Sparky, Flamin’ Hot’s mascot, smirks saucily amid a chaotic pattern of flames and caution stripes.



Sparky stars in an animated spot that reveals the origin story of Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot and flaunts the partnership’s grunge style. The anthropomorphized flame skateboards into a vibrant green and orange living room, hops on the couch and whips out his phone to scroll his Instagram feed. As he double taps images, they ignite in fiery hues. When a can of Mtn Dew appears, Sparky’s eyes light up mischievously. He double taps the image and the Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot can is revealed.