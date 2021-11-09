Mtn Dew strips ‘Rise’ from new energy drink name after legal challenge

The ruling puts pressure on any momentum Mtn Dew Rise had in its first few months of sales while putting a damper on PepsiCo’s new endorsement deal with James. Mtn Dew Rise was the first PepsiCo product he backed after defecting Coca-Cola Co. James' much-ballyhooed PepsiCo deal, announced in March, ended his 18-year relationship with Coca-Cola, and is expected to include other brands across PepsiCo’s food and beverage lineup, as well as social justice endeavors.

PepsiCo is clearly banking on his backing of the new Mtn Dew line extension to help it gain a larger slice of the energy drink market that is dominated by Red Bull and Monster. The name Rise is was linked to the drink’s aim to be seen as a morning drink with caffeine and vitamins A and C.

James starred in a TV commercial from TBWA\Chiat\Day NY that used the tagline “The Morning Makes You.” The spot portrayed James as living a fictionalized slacker lifestyle—including as a salsa dance instructor—before shifting to his real-life pursuits of playing hoops, running businesses and engaging in philanthropy. “I choose to rise,” he says at the end while sipping the drink.

The ad (below) stopped running in late June, which is around the time Rise Brewing began seeking legal action. The PepsiCo spokeswoman suggested that the timing was coincidental. “Those events are unrelated and that was always part of the original media plan. We shifted much of our focus to digital media where our consumer lives,” she stated. Starting Friday, all marketing will use the new name, she stated.

It remains to be seen how much the loss of “Rise” will affect Mtn Dew’s morning pitch. But the phrase is probably less important than the backing of a powerful endorser such as James.

“You would rather make a name change on your own terms and under your own timing—you never want to be forced by a judge to do that,” said Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of trade magazine Beverage Digest. “But at the end of the day, once they get through hiccups elated to distribution, production and getting the new packages out, there shouldn’t be a terrible disruption.”