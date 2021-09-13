The New York Times’ ‘Truth Is’ campaign moves to TikTok, turns the spotlight on journalists

“Readers see the bylines on our stories, but rarely get the opportunity to go beyond them,” says Amy Weisenbach, senior VP-marketing at The New York Times Company.

“We wanted to take the really simple, often overlooked two-letter word that we see on every piece of journalism, ‘by,’ and fill it with as much meaning and character and life as we could,” adds Droga5 Executive Creative Director Toby Treyer-Evans. “We figured that if we could change people's relationship with this word, the next time you see it on the top of an article, you'd see it in a completely different way and therefore, hopefully appreciate the journalism in a way that you hadn’t before.”

“Previously, we focused very much on the individual,” adds Droga5 Executive Creative Director Laurie Howell. “Although this piece features individuals, it's about the group as well. It's taking that little word ‘by’ and then showing how behind it, there are so many different types of voices and journalists doing so many different types of journalism.”

The ads are targeting those readers who appreciate the quality and impact of independent journalism, but are not subscribers. “We’re betting that making a more emotional, one-to-one connection between our journalists and our readers will inspire more readers to support our journalism by subscribing,” Weisenbach says.

The leap to TikTok

In underscoring this connection, the New York Times is advertising on TikTok for the first time. “We recognize TikTok is a growing platform that plays an outsized role in culture,” Weisenbach explains. Four ads for the platform, created in-house at the Times, are framed in TikTok’s familiar first-person style and highlight reporters through their past coverage.