The New York Times’ ‘Truth Is’ campaign moves to TikTok, turns the spotlight on journalists

Since its debut in 2017, New York Times advertising has explored the importance of truth in consumers’ lives and the struggles it takes to find it. Now, in the latest iteration of its “Truth Is” campaign with Droga5, the Times shines a light on those driving that quest for the truth—the journalists.
The campaign features, once again, real footage captured by Times reporters, but this time, they’re the ones in focus–in a new TV spot and the brand's first-ever ads to run on TikTok.
In the main film, quick cuts of reporters' videos taken on the job are interspersed with their voiceover clips discussing what inspires them, backed by an ethereal vocal track. “I love finding ... things that other people don’t want me to know,” says one. “You find yourself in these situations and see who you are,” says another.
And unlike previous spots which have featured myriad dancing text and copy, the scenes and sounds in this ad are tied together with a single word, “by,” the two letters that precede every reporter’s name in their stories. A litany of their names then appears, calling out journalists such as photographers Malin Fezehai and Tamir Kalifa, the Style section’s Valeriya Safronova, opinion writer Esau McCaulley, investigative reporter Ian Urbina and many more. The final line reads, “The truth takes a journalist.”
