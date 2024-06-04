How Ozempic and other weight loss drugs can upend health insurance marketing

That popularity is challenging consumers’ perceptions of and dependence on insurers. In its report, titled “Injecting Change: Weighing the Future of Insurance in the Age of Ozempic,” Horizon found that 37% of consumers interested in GLP-1 drugs have considered switching insurance providers in the past year, an increase over the 30% of the overall population who have considered a switch. In addition, 47% of 18-to-24 year olds who are interested in the medications said they would consider leaving traditional insurance altogether in order to gain access to GLP-1 drugs. The survey, which was conducted in April, was issued to 1,000 U.S. consumers of varying ages, genders, regions and incomes.

Browning-Nance noted that some consumers were willing to “buy up” or pay more for coverage from their insurance providers in order to obtain the drugs, while others considered leaving insurance altogether in order to save money to buy the drugs elsewhere, like at a compounding pharmacy that sells custom-made meds. More than 40% of younger people interested in the drugs said they would even consider switching jobs to an employer with insurance that offers coverage.

“About half of the population who was interested was willing to take a lot of different actions to get these drugs that are not offered through their traditional insurance path,” said Browning-Nance.