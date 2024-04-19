Possible 2024—key takeaways from the growing conference and its place in the ad industry

While the ANA has tennis and golf, Possible has yoga and a drone show on the beach. Every conference has schmoozing, but Possible takes it to new heights with a non-stop open bar in the middle of the venue, going all in on day drinking a la Cannes, but in a more concentrated setting. And it draws some small and mid-size marketers who might never make it to Cannes or join the ANA.

Registration for Possible this year was free for brand marketers for a basic pass, with other options ranging from $799 to $5,999 for a VIP pass. By comparison, the ANA is quoting $3,299 to attend the Masters of Marketing this year. Cannes is by far the priciest option, starting (based on current exchange rates) above $1,000 for a student pass up to $6,400 for a classic pass and over $11,000 for the highest VIP pass.

Welcome to Vendorland

While every marketing conference is a selling opportunity, Possible may be the most deal-oriented event in the industry.

Several attendees said the ratio of vendors to marketers seemed higher than other events, all of which generally have more sellers than buyers on hand. A Possible spokeswoman said the percentage of marketers among attendees was 27% in 2024, up from 21% last year.

Despite the plethora of scheduled sessions, often overlapping with one another and with scheduled networking breaks, at times the whole event seemed like a networking break. No one is out ringing chimes to get people back in the ballrooms. Even during arguably the most anticipated session at Possible, Michael Kassan’s fireside chat, there were plenty of empty chairs in the main hall.

Two attendees noted that, outside of sessions they were on the agenda for, they’d spent all their time in client meetings, which they deemed highly productive.

The drama that wasn’t

Among Beyond Ordinary’s investors is Kassan. While he still ran MediaLink, he was scheduled at one point to make “an announcement” at Possible’s April 17 morning keynote, then later to appear alongside Walmart U.S. Chief Revenue Officer Seth Dallaire. After Kassan’s messy departure last month, MediaLink kept the keynote slot, and Kassan was slotted in ahead with his own keynote fireside chat.

It set up potential for drama that wasn’t realized. Kassan was restrained in describing his “Hollywood style divorce” from MediaLink and hinting only in broad terms about what his next step may be, tied up as it is in an ongoing legal dispute that includes MediaLink’s effort to enforce a non-compete clause. MediaLink Managing Director Mark Wagman made no mention at all of Kassan while on stage with Dallaire to discuss retail media.