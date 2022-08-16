Pumpkin spice season returns—how brands are approaching it

When pumpkin spice season rolls around every year, shrieks of “already!?” reverberate through social media. True to form, a host of brands are already out with fall offerings—or at least publicizing them—even though Labor Day is still three weeks away.

In a first-time partnership with Dunkin’, Goldfish has released a limited edition pumpkin spice-flavored version of its crackers. The Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will arrive on Sept. 1. The Campbell Soup Co.-owned brand is doing aTikTok-first release, allowing users to buy the product on the social platform before it is rolled out in stores.

Below, how other brands are getting ahead of the pumpkin spice curve—from cookies to beer.

Food

Oreo has announced that its pumpkin spice-flavored cookie, which was discontinued for five years and consists of pumpkin-flavoured filling between two golden cookies, will make a comeback on Aug. 15. The brand has created a community page exclusively for pumpkin spice discussions.