Marketing News & Strategy

Pumpkin spice season returns—how brands are approaching it

From cereal to noodles to the return of an Oreo–here is what brands are putting out
By Jade Yan. Published on August 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Jaguar's lifestyle ads aim to position it as an ultra-luxury brand
Credit: Goldfish

When pumpkin spice season rolls around every year, shrieks of “already!?” reverberate through social media. True to form, a host of brands are already out with fall offerings—or at least publicizing them—even though Labor Day is still three weeks away.

In a first-time partnership with Dunkin’, Goldfish has released a limited edition pumpkin spice-flavored version of its crackers. The Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will arrive on Sept. 1. The Campbell Soup Co.-owned brand is doing aTikTok-first release, allowing users to buy the product on the social platform before it is rolled out in stores.

Below, how other brands are getting ahead of the pumpkin spice curve—from cookies to beer.

Food

Oreo has announced that its pumpkin spice-flavored cookie, which was discontinued for five years and consists of pumpkin-flavoured filling between two golden cookies, will make a comeback on Aug. 15. The brand has created a community page exclusively for pumpkin spice discussions. 

Krispy Kreme has put out pumpkin spice cheesecake-filled donuts and a matching pumpkin spice latte, which are available until Aug. 18. Cereal brands such as Cheerios and Kellogg’s Special K have pumpkin-spice versions of their usual creations, while Jell-O has created a limited edition instant pudding reminiscent of pumpkin pie filling. 

Nestlé Toll House has come back with its seasonal cookie dough flavor that includes Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough–cinnamon-spiced dough with white chocolate chips. Pennsylvania-based nut butter brand Nutty Novelties has come up with pumpkin spice peanut butter.

There is even pumpkin pasta—Cup Noodles has released its limited-edition pumpkin-spice flavored noodles–a savory twist reminiscent of the pumpkin spice mac and cheese from Kraft Mac & Cheese in 2020.

Drinks

Starbucks and Dunkin’ have both put out their autumn menus and products, which include pumpkin spice-flavored coffees and creamers in grocery stores. Starbucks has added new products to the menu including a pumpkin cream nitro cold brew. Launching on Aug. 17, Dunkin’s menu features pumpkin spice-flavored cold brew and latte, baked goods and a new “nutty pumpkin coffee.”

7-Eleven has also come out with two seasonal pumpkin pie drinks, Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. 

New York-based craft brewery Blue Point Brewing released its pumpkin ales, Mother Pumpkin Ale and Big Mother Pumpkin, on Aug. 2. St. Louis-based 4 Hands Brewing Company has put out pumpkin spice imperial stout.

More from Ad Age
Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac & Cheese is here!
Ann-Christine Diaz
How Goldfish's TikTok campaign has made it popular with Gen Z
Jade Yan
Everything you need to know about pumpkin spice marketing
Ethan Jakob Craft

Other products and activities

On a more interactive note, personal finance website FinanceBuzz has put out a call for a “Pumpkin Spice Pundit”—meaning someone to taste-test all of Trader Joe’s pumpkin spice creations from pumpkin samosas to waffles, for a fee. It's an enviable job, at least for pumpkin lovers.

Twitter users have also found pumpkin spice dish soap, while S.C Johnson-owned Glade has listed “pumpkin spice things up” scented products under its limited edition releases, ranging from candles to air fresheners.

Virginia-based mother and daughter health and beauty shop Ginger Voodoo has created a pumpkin spice scented body butter.

 

In this article:

Headshot of Jade Yan, reporter, Ad Age
Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Jaguar's lifestyle ads aim to position it as an ultra-luxury brand

Jaguar's lifestyle ads aim to position it as an ultra-luxury brand
Walmart's e-commerce, ad sales growth surpasses Amazon

Walmart's e-commerce, ad sales growth surpasses Amazon
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Cadillac replaces Mercedes as US Open sponsor—here's what it is planning

Cadillac replaces Mercedes as US Open sponsor—here's what it is planning
Walmart reports earnings and ‘Better Call Saul’ ends run: The Week Ahead

Walmart reports earnings and ‘Better Call Saul’ ends run: The Week Ahead
Peloton to cut 800 jobs, hike prices and shut stores in sweeping overhaul

Peloton to cut 800 jobs, hike prices and shut stores in sweeping overhaul
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week