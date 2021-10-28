Marketing News & Strategy

Retail media revenue poised to eclipse that of YouTube and Netflix in 2022

The prediction from Forrester is one of several trends the research firm is forecasting for next year
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Tom Brady does a hero turn for Subway with zero-carb bread
20211028_MetaUniverse_3x2.jpg
Credit: iStock

Marketers might be wise to start planning now for a major increase in metaverse ad spending and the expansion of retail media in the coming year, according to research company Forrester, which has just released its annual set of trend predictions for the media and agency worlds.

Retail media is poised to top $50 billion in global revenue next year to outpace the likes of Netflix and YouTube, according to Forrester’s Predictions 2022 paper.

The bulk of that revenue will likely come from e-commerce powerhouse Amazon. But with an increasing number of traditional retailers cluing into the importance of media— including Best Buy and its partnership with Criteo, as well as Dollar General’s new Popshelf concept that it launched in 2020—the role of retail media seems more prominent than ever.

In talks with more than a dozen retailers, which each reported ad revenue ranging from $250 million to $1 billion, Forrester concluded that marketers will shift a larger share of their budgets to retail media networks, particularly amid the scramble for first-party customer data that such networks can deliver against.

More from Ad Age
Everything brands need to know about NFT marketing
Erika Wheless
Facebook's new corporate name is 'Meta' as it prepares for a virtual-reality future
Garett Sloane
Why more retailers have media networks and what the rise means for agencies
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Why the ‘metaverse’ represents a revolution in advertising
Max Pinas

Anticipating the 2023 death of third-party cookies that marketers have long relied on, the research firm’s report also suggested that brands will look to artificial intelligence to replace “their favorite lazy targeting method.”

While some publishers such as the New York Times have rejected such automated, identity-based targeting due to transparency concerns, brands and agencies have widely adopted it in a trend that’s set to continue. “In 2022, we predict that advertisers will throw their adtech dollars at companies like IBM and Quantcast that offer AI-driven audience modeling,” the report’s authors wrote.

Also increasingly critical to the media world will be the so-called “metaverse,” which has transformed itself this year from a techy buzzword to a meaningful catch-all that covers everything from the future of non-fungible tokens to Facebook’s revitalization plans.

With boosts from high-profile brands this year including Facebook, Hyundai, Vans and Roblox, the virtual metaverse offers new audience opportunities and untapped advertising potential, according to Forrester’s report, and will attract what it calls “bandwagon ad dollars” from one in five Fortune 100 brands.

On the agency side, Forrester is predicting a perfect storm of remote work, pandemic-induced layoffs and the ongoing “Great Resignation” pushing creative shops to further reinvent themselves, thanks in part to the rise of technology. “The growth of technology inside agencies,” according to the report, “will upgrade the definition of talent to 'employees plus technology.'"

In recent years, tech fees have begun to appear in media agency contracts and master services agreements, with agencies including Omnicom reporting that their tech divisions are turning profits, Forrester reports.

“In 2022, agencies will monetize the outputs of people working with platforms, forever changing how marketing is created, executed, and paid form,” the report reads.

With agencies collectively having shed tens of thousands of jobs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than 18 months ago, another prediction is that shops will start turning to big tech partner programs such as Google Marketing Platform or Facebook Business Partners to fill the talent void they’re facing.

News on jobs from Ad Age
U.S. advertising employment rose by only 1,000 jobs in September as nation’s job growth slowed
Bradley Johnson
Marketers are quitting their jobs—why the industry should brace for an exodus
I-Hsien Sherwood
How the top five agency holding companies cut more than 22,000 jobs in 2020
Bradley Johnson

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Tom Brady does a hero turn for Subway with zero-carb bread

Tom Brady does a hero turn for Subway with zero-carb bread
Comcast sees a slowdown in new broadband customers, results top expectations

Comcast sees a slowdown in new broadband customers, results top expectations

The Washington Post debuts first-ever brand campaign

The Washington Post debuts first-ever brand campaign
Puma signs 17-year-old basketball prodigy to endorsement deal

Puma signs 17-year-old basketball prodigy to endorsement deal
John Lewis pulls ad with dancing boy after regulatory body deems it potentially misleading

John Lewis pulls ad with dancing boy after regulatory body deems it potentially misleading
Boo! The best Halloween campaigns of 2021

Boo! The best Halloween campaigns of 2021
Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data

Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data
Petco opens a store for its private-label dog brand Reddy

Petco opens a store for its private-label dog brand Reddy