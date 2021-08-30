Marketing News & Strategy

Pearl Milling Company releases first campaign since changing name from Aunt Jemima

A Black family shares milestones and pancakes in the first work for the former Aunt Jemima brand
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on August 30, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Modelo goes into creative agency review
Credit: Pearl Milling Company

Pearl Milling Company, the brand that was Aunt Jemima for more than a century, is out with its first major campaign since the name change, highlighting the new name and moments of family joy over pancakes.

The first of three new TV commercials features a Black family sharing a range of warm moments and milestones: A daughter’s birthday, a mother getting into grad school, a dad helping his teenage daughter get through a break-up, all over a plate of Pearl Milling Company pancakes. 

The brand worked with multicultural creative agency Ten35 on the campaign, which was directed by Justin Casselle, a film festival award-winning director.

Two more commercials are set to debut in early October. The nationwide campaign will run through the end of the year and will span across social TV, digital, social, and in-store. A national retail promotion is expected to launch in September.

PepsiCo announced plans to remove the name and likeness of Aunt Jemima in June 2020 during the country's period of racial awakening and was the first major food brand featuring a Black person on its packaging to unveil such plans. The name Pearl Milling Company was announced in February and packaging featuring the new name began appearing in stores in recent months.

More news on Aunt Jemima's overhaul
Aunt Jemima to retire brand's image and name
Jessica Wohl
Aunt Jemima's new name will be Pearl Milling Company
Jessica Wohl
As Aunt Jemima becomes Pearl Milling Company, here's what should happen next
Jessica Wohl

Kristin Kroepfl, VP and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, believes the campaign reflects the relevance and universal joy that pancakes bring to breakfast tables.

“What you’ll see in all three spots are families sharing different moments together over a plate of pancakes. The common thread is the love and warmth of being together, starting your day with a smile, and the familiar great taste of Pearl Milling Company that has been here for years and will continue to be here,” says Kroepfl. 

Like many brands, Pearl Milling Company will continue to build on inclusivity, reflecting people of all backgrounds. The first Pearl Milling Company campaign comes two weeks after Ben's Original, the rice brand that used to be called Uncle Ben's, launched its inclusive campaign.

Spending plans were not disclosed, but Kroepfl says the company is prioritizing marketing support for the national campaign.

“This rebranding has significance for members of the Black community and we want to highlight it in a way that is respectful, authentic and that evokes joy that resonates with all families,” says Kroepfl. 

Pearl Milling Company pledged $5 million in June 2020 to support the Black community. The P.E.A.R.L. Pledge is its multi-year grant program focused on supporting the empowerment and success of Black women. The brand plans to invest in nonprofit organizations starting with $1 million in grants this year, with recipients expected to be awarded in early October.

In this article:

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Modelo goes into creative agency review

Modelo goes into creative agency review
Natty Light Vodka? Yes, it’s coming

Natty Light Vodka? Yes, it’s coming
Sweetgreen seizes on Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open appearance

Sweetgreen seizes on Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open appearance
Everything you need to know about pumpkin spice marketing

Everything you need to know about pumpkin spice marketing
Vrbo rents Nerf vacation home, U.S. Open begins and Amazon releases 'Cinderella’ remake: The Week Ahead

Vrbo rents Nerf vacation home, U.S. Open begins and Amazon releases 'Cinderella’ remake: The Week Ahead
This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners and losers
Chicago sues Grubhub and DoorDash

Chicago sues Grubhub and DoorDash
How Clinique is marketing new availability inside Ulta stores at Target

How Clinique is marketing new availability inside Ulta stores at Target