Pearl Milling Company releases first campaign since changing name from Aunt Jemima

Kristin Kroepfl, VP and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, believes the campaign reflects the relevance and universal joy that pancakes bring to breakfast tables.

“What you’ll see in all three spots are families sharing different moments together over a plate of pancakes. The common thread is the love and warmth of being together, starting your day with a smile, and the familiar great taste of Pearl Milling Company that has been here for years and will continue to be here,” says Kroepfl.

Like many brands, Pearl Milling Company will continue to build on inclusivity, reflecting people of all backgrounds. The first Pearl Milling Company campaign comes two weeks after Ben's Original, the rice brand that used to be called Uncle Ben's, launched its inclusive campaign.

Spending plans were not disclosed, but Kroepfl says the company is prioritizing marketing support for the national campaign.



“This rebranding has significance for members of the Black community and we want to highlight it in a way that is respectful, authentic and that evokes joy that resonates with all families,” says Kroepfl.



Pearl Milling Company pledged $5 million in June 2020 to support the Black community. The P.E.A.R.L. Pledge is its multi-year grant program focused on supporting the empowerment and success of Black women. The brand plans to invest in nonprofit organizations starting with $1 million in grants this year, with recipients expected to be awarded in early October.