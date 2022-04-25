Marketing News & Strategy

See KFC's first campaign since its marketing overhaul

‘Around the Table’ spot from new AOR MullenLowe focuses on consumer quirks and at-home dining
By Jon Springer. Published on April 25, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
GM to launch Corvette EV
Credit: KFC

The first campaign from KFC since its marketing overhaul highlights at-home family dining and the personal ways its famous slogan, "Finger-Lickin’ Good,” comes to life.

The “Around the Table” spot is the first spot since the Yum Brands chain appointed MullenLowe as its creative agency of record in February, and the first new campaign under Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez, who joined the company late last year. Mullen succeeded Wieden+Kennedy Portland, which was KFC’s creative agency for six years and responsible for wildly popular ads using a succession of famous performers in the guise of its Colonel Sanders mascot.

The new campaign highlights what industry experts see as the brand’s strengths—its appeal to families, its leadership in chicken and its variety of menu options and sides that hold different appeals to different consumers.

The spot focuses on consumers dining at home whose thoughts engage in dialogue with the voice-over of Colonel Sanders. A man lost in thought is about to bite into a chicken sandwich. A Colonel Sanders voice-over asks, “Is that burger-joint chicken?” That draws a half-hearted “yeah” from the man, before zooming to an excited woman in the same moment. “Is that Kentucky Fried Chicken?" the voice-over says. "That’s finger-lickin’ good.”

The spot then moves to families gathered at their dinner tables. As they enjoy their food, their thoughts dialogue with the Colonel Sanders voice-over. “Sometimes I bribe my kids with fries and mac and cheese,” the mom says. “That’s finger-lickin’ good,” the Colonel replies. “I like to gently squeeze the bun before I take a bite,” says a man with a chicken sandwich in his hands. “Little weird," the Colonel says, “but that’s finger-lickin’ good.” Another consumer confesses an affinity for dunking chicken tenders in mashed potatoes. Finally, the ad returns to the first man, who appears more upbeat. “I got a new sandwich … yeah, that’s finger-lickin’ good.” 

 

More news from Ad Age
Ad spending is decreasing—and more cuts may be coming
Jack Neff
McDonald’s plant burger gets PETA boost
How an L.A. hot chicken restaurant shifted to TikTok from Instagram and found national success
Erika Wheless

Industry sources anticipated that the Colonel might be de-emphasized as part of the brand’s marketing overhaul, which also included naming Publicis’ Spark Foundry as its lead media agency in January. Chavez joined KFC following a stint as the senior VP of sales, marketing and communication at Nintendo of America. KFC also welcomed a new global CEO, Sabir Sami, in January, succeeding Tony Lowings, who retired.

KFC had been without a CMO since Andrea Zahumensky departed a year ago.

The deadline for the 2022 Small Agency Awards is Wednesday, April 27. Submit your entry at AdAge.com/SAA2022.

Restaurant industry experts told Ad Age that KFC needs to win greater appeal among younger consumers, develop a loyalty program to drive repeat consumer visits and get more creative with its menu. According to Technomic, 31% of KFC’s frequent guests are millennials compared with an average of 40% in the broader quick-service restaurant industry. 

As for Colonel Sanders, the character had been criticized as being out of step with cultural times, especially amid the social justice movement of 2020, for its representation of Southern aristocracy. Other brands, including Aunt Jemima, moved to distance themselves from racial associations in 2020.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

GM to launch Corvette EV

GM to launch Corvette EV

Meta to open retail store to showcase virtual reality hardware

Meta to open retail store to showcase virtual reality hardware
Corona shifts focus to Black and Latinx women in Refresca campaign

Corona shifts focus to Black and Latinx women in Refresca campaign
Ad spending is decreasing—and more cuts may be coming

Ad spending is decreasing—and more cuts may be coming
Twitter on track to reach deal with Musk as soon as Monday

Twitter on track to reach deal with Musk as soon as Monday
The NFL Draft draws 100 advertisers: The Week Ahead

The NFL Draft draws 100 advertisers: The Week Ahead
Harry's moves beyond cheap razors for next growth spurt

Harry's moves beyond cheap razors for next growth spurt
AB InBev to take $1.1 billion hit from Russia joint venture exit

AB InBev to take $1.1 billion hit from Russia joint venture exit