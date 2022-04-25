See KFC's first campaign since its marketing overhaul

The new campaign highlights what industry experts see as the brand’s strengths—its appeal to families, its leadership in chicken and its variety of menu options and sides that hold different appeals to different consumers.

The spot focuses on consumers dining at home whose thoughts engage in dialogue with the voice-over of Colonel Sanders. A man lost in thought is about to bite into a chicken sandwich. A Colonel Sanders voice-over asks, “Is that burger-joint chicken?” That draws a half-hearted “yeah” from the man, before zooming to an excited woman in the same moment. “Is that Kentucky Fried Chicken?" the voice-over says. "That’s finger-lickin’ good.”

The spot then moves to families gathered at their dinner tables. As they enjoy their food, their thoughts dialogue with the Colonel Sanders voice-over. “Sometimes I bribe my kids with fries and mac and cheese,” the mom says. “That’s finger-lickin’ good,” the Colonel replies. “I like to gently squeeze the bun before I take a bite,” says a man with a chicken sandwich in his hands. “Little weird," the Colonel says, “but that’s finger-lickin’ good.” Another consumer confesses an affinity for dunking chicken tenders in mashed potatoes. Finally, the ad returns to the first man, who appears more upbeat. “I got a new sandwich … yeah, that’s finger-lickin’ good.”