Taco Bell hires Lil Nas X as its first ‘chief impact officer’

The Grammy-winning performer (and former Taco Bell employee) is featured in the chain's new breakfast campaign
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on August 23, 2021.
Credit: Taco Bell

Before he was famous, Montero Lamar Hill could be found slinging Baja Blasts and Crunchwraps at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell; now, the hip-hop artist and global superstar better known as Lil Nas X is returning to the Mexican fast-food chain, this time as its first-ever “chief impact officer.”

The honorary role will see the Grammy Award winner collaborate with Taco Bell on everything from launching an experience centered on his upcoming album “Montero” to helping advertise the Yum Brands chain’s new menu items.

Lil Nas X’s appointment to the chief impact officer role has been in the works for several months as the brainchild of creative agencies Deutsch LA and Spark and PR giant Edelman, with Cashmere—recently selected as Taco Bell’s first culture agency of record—consulting on the project.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans—including its people,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement that highlights the performer’s past as a brand alum.

At the top of Lil Nas X’s to-do list is to help kick off a Taco Bell campaign highlighting its breakfast offerings, which are returning to around 90% of its U.S. locations by mid-September.

The campaign launching today stars the hip-hop artist as a narrator in a series of ads showing people who just can’t help but dream of waking up to Taco Bell’s new toasted breakfast burritos. It comes from Deutsch LA.

 

“This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people,” King added.

In his new role, Lil Nas X will also lend his star power to the Taco Bell Foundation, announcing the organization’s Live Más scholarship recipients.

Lil Nas X will keep stumping for the chain’s breakfast offerings via “continued fan engagement opportunities to be announced later this fall,” Taco Bell announced in a statement.

While Lil Nas X’s title as chief impact officer is his first ceremonial C-suite role at Taco Bell, this isn't the first time his work has tied into the brand since he left his position as a restaurant staffer in Atlanta in 2017. Keen observers may remember a heavy dose of Taco Bell imagery in his “Sun Goes Down” music video released earlier this year.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

