Taco Bell hires Lil Nas X as its first ‘chief impact officer’

Before he was famous, Montero Lamar Hill could be found slinging Baja Blasts and Crunchwraps at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell; now, the hip-hop artist and global superstar better known as Lil Nas X is returning to the Mexican fast-food chain, this time as its first-ever “chief impact officer.”

The honorary role will see the Grammy Award winner collaborate with Taco Bell on everything from launching an experience centered on his upcoming album “Montero” to helping advertise the Yum Brands chain’s new menu items.

Lil Nas X’s appointment to the chief impact officer role has been in the works for several months as the brainchild of creative agencies Deutsch LA and Spark and PR giant Edelman, with Cashmere—recently selected as Taco Bell’s first culture agency of record—consulting on the project.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans—including its people,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement that highlights the performer’s past as a brand alum.