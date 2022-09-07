Under Armour’s new marketing aimed at young athletes features Tom Brady and Morgan Freeman

Boring noted that the push will also include other Under Armour endorsers such as Joel Embiid and Jordan Thompson. In addition, the brand will award a $5,000 grant, in-person Under Armour experience and gear for up to 10 young sports players.

The campaign will air on national and connected TV in the U.S. It will also air in Germany, the U.K. and China and serve as a foundation for future campaigns, executives said. The “Athlete No One Saw Coming” campaign was created internally. Beginning in 2023 Under Armour will be working with its new global creative agency Zambezi.

Under Armour is still continuing to invest in its brand marketing despite the current economic turmoil, according to Nugent.

“It’s a difficult global environment we’re operating in now but we’re confident in our business, and in our strategy and very committed and confident our plan from a brand perspective is paying off,” he said.

Boring noted that “regardless of the economy, sports are going to be there,” particularly this fall as many schools and sports teams return to pre-pandemic athletic behavior.

In its most recent quarter, Under Armour reported net sales of $1.3 billion, essentially flat compared to the year-earlier period. Net income for the quarter was $7.7 million.

~ ~ ~

CLARIFICATION: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the Under Armor endorsers that will also be featured in the campaign, based on incorrect information provided by the company.