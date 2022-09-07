Under Armour’s new marketing aimed at young athletes features Tom Brady and Morgan Freeman

As famed football quarterback Tom Brady considers retirement, Under Armour wants to remind young athletes that they don’t need to compare themselves to sports legends—they just need to be their own best selves. A new ad campaign called “Athlete No One Saw Coming” includes an open letter from Brady narrated by Morgan Freeman in a commercial that will air on a global scale.
In the 60-second video, Brady shares the letter he penned with Freeman amid clips of young athletes training. “This letter is for you—from what I hear, you’re supposed to be the next Tom Brady,” Freeman begins, before sharing some advice offered in Brady's letter. “Never let them call you the next Tom Brady,” Freeman says. “Compare yourself to nobody but the kid in the mirror—the one who goes all in, all out and has the crazy confidence to know that who you are today is just a piece of who you’re going to become.”