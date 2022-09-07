Marketing News & Strategy

Under Armour’s new marketing aimed at young athletes features Tom Brady and Morgan Freeman

The campaign was created in-house
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 07, 2022.
Credit: Under Armour

As famed football quarterback Tom Brady considers retirement, Under Armour wants to remind young athletes that they don’t need to compare themselves to sports legends—they just need to be their own best selves. A new ad campaign called “Athlete No One Saw Coming” includes an open letter from Brady narrated by Morgan Freeman in a commercial that will air on a global scale.

In the 60-second video, Brady shares the letter he penned with Freeman amid clips of young athletes training. “This letter is for you—from what I hear, you’re supposed to be the next Tom Brady,” Freeman begins, before sharing some advice offered in Brady's letter. “Never let them call you the next Tom Brady,” Freeman says. “Compare yourself to nobody but the kid in the mirror—the one who goes all in, all out and has the crazy confidence to know that who you are today is just a piece of who you’re going to become.”

The brand collaborated with Brady on the letter, which the quarterback ultimately penned in his own hand. The campaign will begin airing on digital channels this week and will also air in a 30-second format during the Sept. 11 game between Brady’s Tampa Bay Bucaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. It marks the first time Under Armour has tapped Freeman for an ad.

“This felt like a moment in time where we can really talk to young people to say, ‘You are already bombarded daily in your daily lives, already expected to step up and fill the shirts and cleats of other players, but this is about you the best you can be,’” said Paul Nugent, senior VP of global marketing at the Baltimore-based brand, noting that Under Armour wants to convey that youths should be inspired by stars but depend on themselves. “This is not a Tom Brady spot—this is a spot for young athletes.”

Under Armour began planning the campaign last January, according to Brian Boring, VP of global brand creative. Brady, a longtime spokesman for the sportswear brand, announced in February that he would be retiring after 22 seasons with the National Football League. Within weeks, he reversed course and announced his return to the Buccaneers this season.

Boring noted that the push will also include other Under Armour endorsers such as Joel Embiid and Jordan Thompson. In addition, the brand will award a $5,000 grant, in-person Under Armour experience and gear for up to 10 young sports players.

The campaign will air on national and connected TV in the U.S. It will also air in Germany, the U.K. and China and serve as a foundation for future campaigns, executives said. The “Athlete No One Saw Coming” campaign was created internally. Beginning in 2023 Under Armour will be working with its new global creative agency Zambezi.

Under Armour is still continuing to invest in its brand marketing despite the current economic turmoil, according to Nugent.

“It’s a difficult global environment we’re operating in now but we’re confident in our business, and in our strategy and very committed and confident our plan from a brand perspective is paying off,” he said.

Boring noted that “regardless of the economy, sports are going to be there,” particularly this fall as many schools and sports teams return to pre-pandemic athletic behavior.

In its most recent quarter, Under Armour reported net sales of $1.3 billion, essentially flat compared to the year-earlier period. Net income for the quarter was $7.7 million.

CLARIFICATION: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the Under Armor endorsers that will also be featured in the campaign, based on incorrect information provided by the company.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

