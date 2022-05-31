Unilever names Nelson Peltz to board, leading shares to rise

The appointment looks set to heighten pressure on Chairman Nils Andersen and CEO Alan Jope to boost returns after a failed effort to buy the consumer division of GSK Plc infuriated some shareholders.

“Unilever has a double problem: structurally low growth categories, and a loss of investor confidence regarding management and the board,” Sanford C. Bernstein analysts led by Bruno Monteyne wrote in a note. Peltz’s appointment gives the company “a huge amount of credibility.”

Unilever shares rose as much as 7.7% in early trading, the biggest intraday gain since January.

Unilever had already started making changes to speed decision-making and improve accountability. In January, Jope announced plans to cut 15% of its senior managerial positions and made ice cream, beauty and personal care independent units.