Unilever names Nelson Peltz to board, leading shares to rise

Unilever Plc appointed Nelson Peltz as a non-executive director, sending shares to their biggest gain in four months on expectations the activist investor will shake up the slow-growing consumer-goods giant.
Peltz will join the board in July and become a member of the compensation committee, London-based Unilever said Tuesday. His Trian Fund Management has taken a 1.5% stake in the company, which makes everything from Magnum Ice-cream to Dove Soap.