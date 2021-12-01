Univision adopts consumer behavior data to prove TV drives business results

Univision is adopting consumer behavior data to help prove TV ads drive business results.

The Spanish-language media giant struck a deal Interpublic Group-owned agency Mediahub to tap analytics companies EDO and DatafuelX to use consumer behavior data to predict engagement performance for advertisers' campaigns. Ulta Beauty is among the brands that will use EDO data as its currency in deals with Univision.

This comes as the ad world seeks new metric to measure the success of TV ad campaigns and network groups work to prove commercials can drive actual consumer actions like visiting a website or, ultimately, leading to a sale. TV groups have been eagerly trying to make this case as they look to remain competitive against more data-driven forms of advertising in digital media.

EDO measures actionable, individual consumer behaviors, such as an increase in online searches for a product, immediately after a brand’s commercial airs. The larger the spike, the more consumers are engaging with the brand. and the higher engagement is said to be predictive of higher sales, according to the company. Then, EDO, backed by DatafuelX’s predictive analytics technology, can determine the best environment for a brand's commercial, whether that’s airing it during certain dayparts or in a particular programming genre.

Many of Univision’s advertisers “have this desire and need … to be more forward-looking and, basically, performance-oriented with how they were thinking about buying their TV,” said Kevin Krim, EDO’s president and CEO.

“We see people searching within seconds of an airing on live TV. You don’t have to wait six weeks to get your sales data back,” he added.