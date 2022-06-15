Marketing News & Strategy

Vitaminwater taps Lil Nas X for its biggest campaign in years

The singer backs new 'Nourish Every You' effort from Wieden+Kennedy that aims to recruit Gen Z drinkers
By Jade Yan. Published on June 15, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
What CEOs really think of their CMOs
Credit: Vitamin Water

Lil Nas X has added Vitaminwater to his growing list of brand endorsements, with the Coca-Cola Co.-owned brand using him to back its largest campaign in several years.

The effort, called “Nourish Every You” from Wieden+Kennedy, aims to recruit Gen Z drinkers by portraying the brand as providing a positive spark beyond refreshment. In one ad, called “Focus,” the singer is shown sitting at a piano with the words “uninspired you” written above his head as his music plays in the background. He then drinks Vitaminwater, prompting the words “in the zone you” to pop up above his head. 

“We really want to recognize and celebrate that as human beings, we all have multiple sides and all those sides need to be taken care of,” said Amy Manganiello, senior director of global marketing and brand creative and advertising for Coca-Cola and group director of creative for its hydration portfolio.

The campaign begins today and will run through the fall. It will feature six spots released at intervals over the next few weeks featuring “different sides” of Lil Nas X, according to the brand. The media buy includes out-of-home, digital video, cinema, linear TV and social platforms. The brand is launching a TikTok channel, making it the second brand in the Coca-Cola portfolio to do so after the flagship Coke brand.

Lil Nas X has been a popular endorser of late. The musician became Taco Bell’s first “chief impact officer” last August, a partnership that included collaborating on the chain’s menus and creating an experiential activation tied to his new album. Mars Inc.’s M&Ms announced a partnership with the artist in May with plans to launch music-focused initiatives such as a song contest and a digital music lounge. Last year he starred in a Super Bowl ad for Logitech.

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories.
Click here

Vitaminwater’s campaign also included a “Mercury in Retrograde” shelter in Brooklyn, New York in May based around the humorous concept of protecting people from the apparent effects of the astrological event that sees planet Mercury go into a period of retrograde–when the planet appears to move in the opposite direction and is said to cause difficulties in communication, travel and technology. The brand had six rooms in its pop-up shelter themed after its six flavors. Activities in the rooms ranged from dance workouts to sexual wellness workshops.

The retrograde occurs several times a year, with one of the periods this year including from May 10 to June 3 and is a time “where people may feel a little off balance and could use a little extra nourishing,” said Manganiello. 

More from Ad Age
Coca-Cola to discontinue Honest Tea in a 'gut-punch' for purpose-based brand
Jon Springer
Canned Jack & Coke to hit stores as part of Coca-Cola and Brown-Forman deal
E.J. Schultz

Coca-Cola, which acquired Vitamin Water and its maker Glaceau in 2007, spent $6.5 million on U.S. measured media for Vitaminwater in 2021 in comparison to $100,000 in 2020 and $9.1 million in 2019, according to Kantar. By contrast the company spent over three times more–$20.8 million–on Smartwater in 2021. 

Coca-Cola has a history of portraying Vitaminwater as doing more than just providing refreshment, a stance that in the past has gotten it in trouble with health watchdogs. 

Coca-Cola was sued for its marketing of Vitaminwater in 2009 by consumer advocacy group Center for Science in the Public Interest, or CSPI. The group alleged that the company was making assertions about the health benefits of the product that went beyond claims allowed by the Food and Drug Administration rules, including that the product lowered risks of eye diseases, promoted healthy joints and immune system health. Coca-Cola resolved the lawsuit in 2015 and agreed to make changes to labels as well as a list of banned statements such as "vitamins + water = what's in your hand.”

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox.
Click here

In this article:

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

What CEOs really think of their CMOs

What CEOs really think of their CMOs
AB InBev CMO—why Cannes Lions Marketer of the Year award validates our corporate culture

AB InBev CMO—why Cannes Lions Marketer of the Year award validates our corporate culture
Buzzy footwear brand Hoka unveils first global campaign as sales soar

Buzzy footwear brand Hoka unveils first global campaign as sales soar
Apple overtakes Amazon as the world’s most valuable brand—see new Kantar BrandZ rankings

Apple overtakes Amazon as the world’s most valuable brand—see new Kantar BrandZ rankings
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
mcdonalds_rewards.jpg

McDonald's loyalty program is a year old—how it's doing
Simply replaces Donald Sutherland with new spokesman—see the campaign

Simply replaces Donald Sutherland with new spokesman—see the campaign
NFL signs Little Caesars as new pizza sponsor—behind the deal

NFL signs Little Caesars as new pizza sponsor—behind the deal