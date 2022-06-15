Vitaminwater taps Lil Nas X for its biggest campaign in years

“We really want to recognize and celebrate that as human beings, we all have multiple sides and all those sides need to be taken care of,” said Amy Manganiello, senior director of global marketing and brand creative and advertising for Coca-Cola and group director of creative for its hydration portfolio.

The campaign begins today and will run through the fall. It will feature six spots released at intervals over the next few weeks featuring “different sides” of Lil Nas X, according to the brand. The media buy includes out-of-home, digital video, cinema, linear TV and social platforms. The brand is launching a TikTok channel, making it the second brand in the Coca-Cola portfolio to do so after the flagship Coke brand.

Lil Nas X has been a popular endorser of late. The musician became Taco Bell’s first “chief impact officer” last August, a partnership that included collaborating on the chain’s menus and creating an experiential activation tied to his new album. Mars Inc.’s M&Ms announced a partnership with the artist in May with plans to launch music-focused initiatives such as a song contest and a digital music lounge. Last year he starred in a Super Bowl ad for Logitech.