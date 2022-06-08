Walmart heir Rob Walton agrees to buy Denver Broncos

Rob Walton, the son of the founder of Walmart Inc., is leading a group that agreed to purchase the National Football League’s Denver Broncos, in what could be the most lucrative-ever takeover in US sports.

The two sides didn’t disclose terms in a joint statement Tuesday. Walton’s offer was worth $4.65 billion, ESPN reported, citing NFL sources it didn’t identify. Bloomberg previously reported that the offer exceeded $4 billion.

If that amount is confirmed, the deal would mark the highest sum ever paid for a US professional team, surpassing the $3.3 billion sale of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets to Alibaba Group Holding Inc. co-founder Joe Tsai in 2019 and David Tepper’s 2018 purchase of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion. The transaction would need to be approved by the league’s finance committee and owners.