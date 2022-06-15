What CEOs really think of their CMOs

A new report reveals what chief executives actually think of their chief marketing officer counterparts. And good news for CMOs—they get a passing grade. Boathouse, an independent marketing agency, recently conducted a survey to better understand how much trust company leaders have in their marketing departments.

Boathouse found that the majority, or 55%, of CMOs received a “B” for overall performance, and 16% received an “A.” Nearly a quarter, or 23%, were graded “C” and a scant 6% received a “D.” The report also found that most CEOs have trust in their CMO, but few think CMOs can drive company growth.

In conducting the survey, Boathouse reached out to 150 CEOs from U.S. companies with annual revenue starting at $250 million and upwards of 100 employees. While this is the first year running the study, Boathouse plans to repeat it on an annual basis.