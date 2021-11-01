What the Roblox outage means for brands

It seems brands are starting to get used to platform outages disrupting their ad campaigns.

The latest in a string of technical snafus comes from gaming platform Roblox, which crashed on Thursday and didn't get back up and running until Sunday night.

The crash upended Chipotle's in-game promotion, where it gave away $1 million worth of free burritos on Roblox as part of a Halloween event in the game. And originally Roblox players speculated the outage was related to the giveaway; the Chipotle experience went live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 28, just before the Roblox outage began.

Despite the hiccup, which resulted in Chipotle giving out the remainder of the free burrito codes, the restaurant chain isn't detered by the situation.

"We've been thrilled with the launch response as we've had millions of game plays on Roblox, and we look forward to more engagement with the Chipotle Boorito Maze remaining live on Roblox," Tressie Lieberman, VP, digital and off-premise at Chipotle, said in an email. Chipotle ended up distributing more than 120,000 free entree codes in the experience and is extending access to its virtual items due to the demand, Lieberman added.