What viewers dislike about streaming TV ads

Most U.S. streaming users have come to expect commercials on the platforms they watch, but the vast majority are being served the same ads too frequently and not when they want to see them, new Ad Age-Harris Poll research has found.
Ad-supported video-on-demand services have accelerated at a healthy clip amid the increasingly crowded “streaming wars” and four-in-five Americans now expect some form of ads to air on the streaming platforms they use. That being said, 44% say they don’t expect more than one or two commercials per 30-minute show. That’s in stark contrast to the just 7% of users who expect four or more ads in the same timeframe.
While many streaming platforms that have hit the market over the last few years promote a lighter ad load, that still equates to about five minutes per hour (or 10 30-second commercials) for NBCUniversal's Peacock and around four minutes (or eight 30-second commercials) for WarnerMedia's HBO Max.