What viewers dislike about streaming TV ads

Most AVOD platforms currently available in the U.S. don't allow people to choose when during their viewing experience they’re served ads, but the new Ad Age-Harris Poll research suggests that giving them some degree of control might boost ad engagement.

At least 56% of survey respondents say they would pay more attention to any given ad if they were able to decide when they watched it; but that’s not the only method of effectively boosting viewer engagement that the research found.

For many viewers, their connection with an ad may hinge on receiving something in return. The poll found that 55% of U.S. streaming users would interact with an ad in exchange for a discount on a product or service, while 53% say they would interact with an ad at least once for an otherwise ad-free experience for the rest of their viewing time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the research further confirmed that pace of on-demand streaming services; 63% of Americans report the use of at least one streaming platform in their household, versus 55% who say they still watch linear TV at home.

And among streaming users, one service is rarely enough, with just over half of respondents in this category currently enjoying four or more paid or free platforms in their immediate household.

This survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ad Age between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18, polling nearly 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 or older.

