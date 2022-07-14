Marketing News & Strategy

Why a gun control campaign is driving 52 buses to Ted Cruz’s office

Follow-up campaign to Change the Ref's 'The Lost Class' takes items from children killed by gun violence to NRA-supported politicians
By Parker Herren. Published on July 14, 2022.
P&G conference takeaways—the economy's not bad and TikTok's not social
Credit: NRA Children's Museum

A mile-long fleet of yellow buses is driving through Houston today, but rather than school-bound children, the 52 buses’ seats are void of life. Together, the 4,368 bus seats represent children who have died due to gun violence in the U.S. since 2020.

“The NRA Children’s Museum” is the latest campaign from Change the Ref, whose award-winning “The Lost Class” campaign in which NRA officials gave commencement speeches to an audience of empty chairs became a viral image in America’s gun control conversation last year.

The bus convoy of “The NRA Children’s Museum” are en route to the offices of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the leading recipient of gun lobbyist funding according to Open Secrets. The lead vehicle will carry photos, videos, audio recordings and personal memories—such as a Girl Scout sash and a Nickelodeon branded backpack—from the children who have lost their lives to gun violence since 2020. Over the past two years, the CDC reports that firearms have surpassed auto accidents as the leading cause of death for children in America.

“To commemorate this horrific historic moment, we are showing American voters the toll these politicians have taken on our children's lives with this all-too-real archive,” said Manuel Oliver, co-founder of Change the Ref, in a statement. “And this is only the beginning. We will not stop with Sen. Ted Cruz. To every politician who has stood by, taken NRA money, and refused to listen to the people they represent: the museum is on the way to honor you next.”

Oliver founded Change the Ref with his wife, Patricia, to honor their son Joaquin, one of the 17 victims in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, massacre. The parents plan to present Cruz with a letter written by their son before his death asking for background checks on gun sales.

The campaign marks the launch of Change the Ref’s “Yellow Bus Project,” which will raise public awareness of politicians who receive funding from gun lobbying organizations. The project will encourage American children to raise their voices for stricter gun laws and point viewers to a petition demanding universal background checks with the purchase of a firearm.

Resources, including a list of senators who receive NRA funding, are available on the campaign’s website. Change the Ref’s “The NRA Children’s Museum” campaign was created with creative partners Hungryman, Tusk Strategies and Ogilvy, among others.

Sandy Hook Promise ads demand action in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy
Ann-Christine Diaz
After Texas school shooting, the ad industry must move people to act, Pedro Lerma says
‘The Lost Class’ started a viral conversation about gun violence
Parker Herren
Parents of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver bring their son to life in heartbreaking plea to voters
Ann-Christine Diaz

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

