Why a gun control campaign is driving 52 buses to Ted Cruz’s office

The bus convoy of “The NRA Children’s Museum” are en route to the offices of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the leading recipient of gun lobbyist funding according to Open Secrets. The lead vehicle will carry photos, videos, audio recordings and personal memories—such as a Girl Scout sash and a Nickelodeon branded backpack—from the children who have lost their lives to gun violence since 2020. Over the past two years, the CDC reports that firearms have surpassed auto accidents as the leading cause of death for children in America.

“To commemorate this horrific historic moment, we are showing American voters the toll these politicians have taken on our children's lives with this all-too-real archive,” said Manuel Oliver, co-founder of Change the Ref, in a statement. “And this is only the beginning. We will not stop with Sen. Ted Cruz. To every politician who has stood by, taken NRA money, and refused to listen to the people they represent: the museum is on the way to honor you next.”