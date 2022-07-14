Why a gun control campaign is driving 52 buses to Ted Cruz’s office

A mile-long fleet of yellow buses is driving through Houston today, but rather than school-bound children, the 52 buses’ seats are void of life. Together, the 4,368 bus seats represent children who have died due to gun violence in the U.S. since 2020.
“The NRA Children’s Museum” is the latest campaign from Change the Ref, whose award-winning “The Lost Class” campaign in which NRA officials gave commencement speeches to an audience of empty chairs became a viral image in America’s gun control conversation last year.