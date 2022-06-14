Simply replaces Donald Sutherland with new spokesman—see the campaign

Coca-Cola’s Simply brand—which has used the smooth voice of Donald Sutherland in ads for two decades—has a new spokesman, Eugene Cordero. The actor, known for roles in “Loki” and “Star Trek: Lower Deck,” appears in new ads that add a humorous tone to the orange juice brand’s longtime no-frills positioning.
The campaign, called “Say Yes to Simple,” includes a 30-second ad that co-stars “Ghostbusters” actor Neil Casey. Cordero reinforces the message, “At Simply, we like to do things the simple way,” adding “unlike those who like to unnecessarily complicate things,” referring to a scene in which Casey struggles with a “smart door.” The ad includes a familiar orange grove that often appeared in the Sutherland-voiced ads. But putting Cordero in the ads represents new terrain for Simply, which says it has not previously used an on-screen spokesperson. In some digital ads, Cordero’s face is not shown, but his voice can still be heard echoing “Say Yes to Simple '' over juice products.