Simply replaces Donald Sutherland with new spokesman—see the campaign

“While Simply has had phenomenal success leveraging the dulcet tones of Donald Sutherland’s voice for the last 20 years, it was time to bring an actual face to the brand, and leverage our combined voices to bring more humanity to the Simply brand,” Alex Ames, creative director of nutrition for Coca Cola, said in a statement to Ad Age. “Eugene Cordero was the perfect choice for the campaign because of his strong awareness with younger consumers, his reputation as a charismatic straight shooter in the world of improv, and his continued focus on what matters to him.”

The new campaign, which comes from WPP-backed Cartwright, features Simply’s expanded portfolio of over 30 beverages, from smoothies to low-calorie options like Simply Light. That is a new approach for the brand, which had previously focused on individual products in ads, said Tiphanie Maronta, group director of Simply.

The campaign launch also features a Beta shoppable QR code, viewable on Amazon streaming TV ads, in which shoppers will be directed to Whole Foods Market or Amazon fresh to purchase Simply products.