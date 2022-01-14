Marketing News & Strategy

Wordle is every brand's favorite Twitter trend right now

From tech companies to age-old institutions, brand accounts are loving the word game that’s recently taken social media by storm
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
HP continues environmental efforts with tree-growing campaign
20220114_brand_wordle_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Lego via Twitter

There are only two types of people on Twitter these days: those who check their phones first thing in the morning, eager to solve the day’s Wordle, a cryptic word puzzle whose grey, yellow and green blocks have flooded social media feeds as of late; and those who absolutely don’t care about Wordle—or their friends’ cube-based scores—whatsoever.

Over the past couple of weeks, corporate Twitter accounts have increasingly started pandering to the former demographic, seizing on the love-it-or-hate-it game’s unique format and consumers’ obsession with it, to drive their brand message home.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

It’s not an unprecedented move. Companies, or more accurately, their social media teams, are often adept at keeping track of the cultural zeitgeist and harnessing it for their benefit, whether that means riffing on an popular internet meme or relatably posting about Netflix’s latest original series or, yes, even churning out parodies of an online word game that has ensnared and stumped the best of us.

Here’s just a small taste of the ways in which brands have been having fun with Wordle, cementing its status as the latest trend to take over Twitter:

Related stories from Ad Age
Behold the most vicious tweets from Wendy's 'National Roast Day'
Jon Springer
How 'Squid Game’ is winning attention from brands
Ethan Jakob Craft
Twitter moves beyond ads with U.S. subscription service

But it’s not just what we think of as “in-the-know” brands that have been riffing on the popular word game. Accounts tied to many centuries-old institutions—often those with some sort of literary connection—including the Library of Congress and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, have eyed Wordle as a way to keep their content relevant among younger audiences.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

The game also seems to have a major foothold in India, with both homegrown brands and Indian counterparts of global companies taking to their respective Twitter accounts to celebrate the game. That may not come as a major surprise; while the words in Wordle are in English, India has the second-highest English-speaking population in the world at more than 125 million (that’s more English speakers than are in Canada, the U.K. and Australia combined).

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

HP continues environmental efforts with tree-growing campaign

HP continues environmental efforts with tree-growing campaign
Progressive signs naming rights deal with Immortals esports team

Progressive signs naming rights deal with Immortals esports team
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
Instacart’s prepared-food delivery takes on DoorDash

Instacart’s prepared-food delivery takes on DoorDash
The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked

The 9 most popular insurance ad characters, ranked

Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

Top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
Behold the most vicious tweets from Wendy's 'National Roast Day'

Behold the most vicious tweets from Wendy's 'National Roast Day'
Why Gap is selling NFTs

Why Gap is selling NFTs