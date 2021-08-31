Zillow's children's book aims to help families cope with moving

Zillow is working to ease the uncertainty and mixed emotions kids experience when moving to a new home in its new e-book, “The Girl Who Didn’t Want to Move.”



The children’s tale expands upon Zillow’s TV commercial "The Journey," directed by Martin De Thurah. The 60-second spot released in April was part of the brand's “To Move Is To Grow” campaign and told the fantastical tale of a girl and her toy friends making a harrowing trip to a new destination, only to discover promising possibilities once they arrived. The e-book is meant to help ease the transition for parents and children when moving. It tells a similar story of a young girl named Iris, her parents, and friends Jupitus and Annika on an emotional journey as they navigate their move. It ends with Iris coming to the realization that moving gives you more.



The storybook, made in partnership with creative agency Fig, is available for $1.99 via the Amazon Kindle store and Apple Books. All book proceeds will go to Covenant House, a non-profit organization supporting homeless youth. Zillow will make a matching donation to Covenant House for each book downloaded, with a maximum match of $25,000. The book can also be downloaded for free on the company’s online resource center.