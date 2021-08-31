Zillow's children's book aims to help families cope with moving

Zillow is working to ease the uncertainty and mixed emotions kids experience when moving to a new home in its new e-book, “The Girl Who Didn’t Want to Move.”
The children’s tale expands upon Zillow’s TV commercial "The Journey," directed by Martin De Thurah. The 60-second spot released in April was part of the brand's “To Move Is To Grow” campaign and told the fantastical tale of a girl and her toy friends making a harrowing trip to a new destination, only to discover promising possibilities once they arrived. The e-book is meant to help ease the transition for parents and children when moving. It tells a similar story of a young girl named Iris, her parents, and friends Jupitus and Annika on an emotional journey as they navigate their move. It ends with Iris coming to the realization that moving gives you more.
The storybook, made in partnership with creative agency Fig, is available for $1.99 via the Amazon Kindle store and Apple Books. All book proceeds will go to Covenant House, a non-profit organization supporting homeless youth. Zillow will make a matching donation to Covenant House for each book downloaded, with a maximum match of $25,000. The book can also be downloaded for free on the company’s online resource center.
"We want to not only help consumers dream and imagine their future homes, but we really want Zillow to be a partner in customers' growth journey along this transformative time of their lives,” says Bonnie Donaldson, Zillow’s director of brand marketing.
Research conducted by the brand found 44% of parents cited watching their child thrive in a new place to be among the most rewarding aspects of moving, while 30% said they are a better parent to their children since their most recent move. A total of 81% of parents agreed that their most recent move was worth it.
Zillow suggests when moving with kids, families should start early to prepare them and allow time for goodbyes with close friends and neighbors. Also, resources such as virtual 3D home tours (which Zillow offers) can help reduce stress and save time touring homes, the brand adds.
The e-book includes a discussion guide for parents, with advice from Reena B. Patel, a parenting, education and behavior expert. While parents often move to improve their family's livelihood, children may still experience stress with such a transition, Patel said in a statement.
“I know personally that moving to a new home can be emotional and scary, and yet moving can help build resilience and open new opportunities," Patel said. "Children have a stronger sense of control over their moving anxiety when they directly participate in moving-related activities. Parents can take steps to make their family’s move a positive experience.”