Amazon strikes deal with AMC to deliver addressable TV ads in 'The Walking Dead' and other shows

The TV industry is moving—albeit slowly—into national addressable TV advertising, with AMC Networks announcing it will open up several commercial pods to be sold addressably.

Addressable advertising is the ability to deliver different ads to different households and has been the holy grail of TV advertising as brands look to be able to target viewers as they do in digital advertising.

To this end, AMC will open up no less than three commercial slots to be sold addressably in every hour of original programming on both AMC and We TV. This will start with Sunday night’s premiere of the second half of Season 11 of “The Walking Dead.”

Amazon will be the first client to take advantage of the new addressable offering, committing to a year-long buy that will place its messages in a suite of AMC Networks’ originals, including the final seasons of both “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul.”

“Addressable has been something that the TV industry has been trying to figure out for quite a long time,” said Evan Adlman, AMC Networks’ senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships. “It’s not a target of ours anymore to make it happen. We’ve done it, and it works, and it’s here to stay for us.”

The highly specialized distribution method is often preferred by brands with robust first-party datasets, which can be easily translated to the individual ad buying process on a brand-by-brand basis.